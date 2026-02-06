76ers take on the Suns, aim for 6th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (29-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-21, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 9…

Philadelphia 76ers (29-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-21, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Phoenix.

The Suns are 17-8 on their home court. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The 76ers are 14-9 on the road. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 3.5.

The Suns score 113.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 115.4 the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Suns allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 116-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joel Embiid is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-3, averaging 117.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder), Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: day to day (hip), Devin Booker: day to day (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

