BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Knicks, NBA Sunday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers rolling into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks isn't just a basketball game; it's a cultural event. With ticket prices averaging over $900 and get-in prices hovering around $455—the most expensive of the season—the narrative street is buzzing. A great way to get value for this NBC matchup is with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







This Feb 1, 2026, showdown puts new customers in the driver’s seat with a welcome offer tailored to their location.

MI, NJ, PA, and WV: You’ve got a “Bet $10, Win $150” setup. If your wager hits, you bag the bonus. Simple as that.

You’ve got a “Bet $10, Win $150” setup. If your wager hits, you bag the bonus. Simple as that. All Other Legal States: You get the First-Bet Offer up to $1,500. If your initial play on the Lakers or Knicks goes sideways, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Matchup at Madison Square Garden

Whether you’re backing the Knicks to keep their five-game heater alive or riding with the King in his favorite arena, the code TOP1500 unlocks the door. The specific offer depends entirely on which state you are betting from.

Here is the breakdown for the NBC/Peacock primetime broadcast:

For the bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia , the deal is straightforward but high-leverage. You use code TOP1500 , place a $10 wager on the game, and if that bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. It adds some serious juice to a standard moneyline or spread pick.

, the deal is straightforward but high-leverage. You use code , place a $10 wager on the game, and if that bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. It adds some serious juice to a standard moneyline or spread pick. For everyone else in participating states (excluding NY), the $1,500 First Bet Offer is your safety net. This is perfect for taking a swing on a specific narrative—like LeBron putting up a monster stat line in a “farewell” performance. If you drop a wager on the Lakers to cover and they get blown out, BetMGM refunds your original stake (up to $1,500) as bonus bets. It gives you a second life to get back in the game if your first read misses the mark.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 on Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers (playing their 48th game) meet the New York Knicks (playing their 49th) at 7:00 PM EST on NBC/Peacock. The atmosphere at MSG is going to be electric, but let’s look past the “King Returns” hype and dig into the numbers that actually matter.

Here is the reality check: The New York Knicks are entering this game on a five-game winning streak, dismantling teams by double digits in four of those contests. However, there is a glitch in the matrix. While New York is a solid 7-1 ATS at home following a win, they have completely folded against elite competition, going 0-5 ATS at home in their last five games against opponents with a winning record. They bully the bad teams but struggle to cover against the big dogs.

On the flip side, the Los Angeles Lakers are road warriors, going 3-1 ATS in their last four away games. LeBron is healthy and looking sharp, though Austin Reaves remains questionable (calf), which could thin out their rotation. The Knicks are dealing with their own issues, as key bench defender Miles McBride is confirmed out, putting pressure on their depth.

How to Activate the Promo

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM EST on February 01, 2026. Whether you’re one of the lucky few inside the Garden or watching Caitlin Clark break down the game on the NBC pregame show, get your bets locked in before the ref tosses the ball.

Follow this playbook to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app or hit the website to register. Enter Personal Details: Verify your identity (must be 21+). Input the Bonus Code: All Users: Enter TOP1500 .

Enter . Note: If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, this code unlocks the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer. In all other states, it triggers the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using a secure payment method. Place Your Bet: Open the NBA tab and fire your opening wager on Lakers vs. Knicks.

If you are using the First Bet Offer and your wager loses, you get the stake back in bonus bets. If you are in the “Bet & Win” states, a winning $10 ticket lands you that $150 bonus.