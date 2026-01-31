Another Yamal show for Barcelona in win at Elche in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lamine Yamal put on another show as he scored Barcelona’s opener and tormented defenders all game…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lamine Yamal put on another show as he scored Barcelona’s opener and tormented defenders all game long to spearhead the La Liga leader to a 3-1 win at Elche on Saturday.

Yamal scored in the sixth minute and passed for Marcus Rashford to put the victory beyond doubt late in the second half. Elche pulled level briefly in the first half before Ferran Torres re-established a 2-1 advantage just before halftime at Martínez Valero Stadium.

Their goals let Barcelona open a four-point gap over second-placed Real Madrid before it hosts Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

It was a third game in a row that Yamal has scored for Barcelona. The 18-year-old Spain star also found the net in a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo last weekend and in a 4-1 victory over Copenhagen on Wednesday to propel his team into the Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised Yamal, saying he still “has potential to reach another level.”

Elche has surprised in its return to the top-flight this season with its attack-first mentality despite having a modest squad. It has lost only once at home in 11 previous matches including a 2-2 draw with Madrid.

And coach Eder Sarabia, a former Barcelona assistant, didn’t shy away from trying to match Barcelona’s firepower.

But the hosts were lucky to be only a goal down by halftime after a whirlwind first half by the visitors. In addition to the goals by Yamal and Torres, Elche defender Víctor Chus cleared shots by Raphinha and Torres off the line, while Dani Olmo and Torres hit the woodwork a total of three times.

“We played a fantastic game today – except in the final meters,” Flick said. “Normally in the first half we would have decided this game.”

Yamal got Barcelona going early when Olmo, making his third consecutive start for the injured Pedri, recovered a ball and fed a long pass into open space with Elche’s left back out of position. Yamal did the rest by dribbling past former Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and netting his 13th goal in this campaign.

Elche striker Álvaro Rodríguez equalized against the flow of play, beating goalie Joan Garcia one on one after Germán Valera set him up behind Barcelona’s high defensive line.

Barcelona responded by pouring forward, ending the game with 30 total shots to Elche’s nine.

Torres hit the woodwork in succession when his volley hit the crossbar only to ricochet off his shoulder and back onto the post, and a Yamal pass was wasted by Fermín López on the edge of the six-yard box when he fired high.

Torres put Barcelona back in front in the 39th when he culminated an exquisite team passing move. The striker played Frenkie de Jong clear in the box, De Jong drew Peña and returned the ball to Torres to blast into the top of the net.

Rashford went on for Raphinha at halftime and scored in the 72nd after Yamal romped clear on the break before squaring a pass that an Elche defender touched before the former Manchester United forward rammed it home.

The loss left Elche in 12th.

Atletico stalls

Atletico Madrid was held to a scoreless draw at relegation-threatened Levante, three days after it fell at Bodø/Glimt 2-1 in the Champions League. The result left third-placed Atletico 10 points behind Barcelona.

Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth was taken to a hospital after he knocked heads with a Levante player in the first half.

Moreno scores twice

Gerard Moreno scored twice to secure fourth-placed Villarreal a 2-2 draw at Osasuna, which dominated the first half.

Winger Víctor Múñoz and striker Ante Budimir scored for Osasuna.

Oviedo finally wins

Oviedo ended a 15-match winless run after edging Girona 1-0 at home thanks to a second-half goal by Ilyas Chaira. Oviedo, which was promoted this season, hadn’t won since late September. Oviedo remained in last place at six points from safety.

Girona’s defeat ended a streak of three wins and a draw.

