Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 14

EAST

Army 61, Holy Cross 46

Boston University 68, Lehigh 64

Canisius 57, Niagara 41

Fairfield 63, Marist 49

George Washington 59, Duquesne 45

Iona 58, Merrimack 51

Lafayette 62, Bucknell 49

Loyola (MD) 49, Colgate 47

Manhattan 68, Mount St Marys 59

Navy 86, American 68

Sacred Heart 70, Siena 58

Saint Louis 66, La Salle 57

Seton Hall 64, Marquette 61

St. Bonaventure 57, Saint Joseph’s 48

TCU 51, West Virginia 50

UMass 82, Akron 68

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 72, UNC Asheville 66

Cincinnati 63, UCF 59, OT

Davidson 74, Fordham 50

George Mason 59, Loyola Chicago 54

Georgia Southern 66, Georgia State 55

Longwood 100, Winthrop 79

Northern Kentucky 63, Milwaukee 55

Old Dominion 65, Appalachian State 54

Radford 53, Gardner-Webb 38

Rhode Island 46, VCU 41

Troy 86, Louisiana-Monroe 80

USC Upstate 58, Presbyterian 38

MIDWEST

Ball State 103, Buffalo 61

Bowling Green 61, Western Michigan 54

Butler 62, Providence 52

Cleveland State 68, Detroit Mercy 52

Green Bay 69, Purdue Fort Wayne 57

Kent State 71, Ohio 68

Miami (OH) 69, Eastern Michigan 55

Ohio State 108, Penn State 84

Oklahoma State 85, Kansas 76

Richmond 85, Dayton 67

South Dakota 62, North Dakota 39

Toledo 70, Northern Illinois 49

UCLA 76, Minnesota 58

Washington 82, Indiana 63

Youngstown State 78, Wright State 67, OT

SOUTHWEST

Rice 76, UAB 56

Southern Miss 76, Texas State 62

FAR WEST

Baylor 61, Utah 45

Boise State 77, Wyoming 40

Colorado 68, Iowa State 62

Colorado State 65, Air Force 63

Fresno State 86, Utah State 56

Grand Canyon 65, Nevada 51

San Diego State 73, New Mexico 56

UNLV 78, San Jose State 50

