Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Jan. 14
EAST
Army 61, Holy Cross 46
Boston University 68, Lehigh 64
Canisius 57, Niagara 41
Fairfield 63, Marist 49
George Washington 59, Duquesne 45
Iona 58, Merrimack 51
Lafayette 62, Bucknell 49
Loyola (MD) 49, Colgate 47
Manhattan 68, Mount St Marys 59
Navy 86, American 68
Sacred Heart 70, Siena 58
Saint Louis 66, La Salle 57
Seton Hall 64, Marquette 61
St. Bonaventure 57, Saint Joseph’s 48
TCU 51, West Virginia 50
UMass 82, Akron 68
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 72, UNC Asheville 66
Cincinnati 63, UCF 59, OT
Davidson 74, Fordham 50
George Mason 59, Loyola Chicago 54
Georgia Southern 66, Georgia State 55
Longwood 100, Winthrop 79
Northern Kentucky 63, Milwaukee 55
Old Dominion 65, Appalachian State 54
Radford 53, Gardner-Webb 38
Rhode Island 46, VCU 41
Troy 86, Louisiana-Monroe 80
USC Upstate 58, Presbyterian 38
MIDWEST
Ball State 103, Buffalo 61
Bowling Green 61, Western Michigan 54
Butler 62, Providence 52
Cleveland State 68, Detroit Mercy 52
Green Bay 69, Purdue Fort Wayne 57
Kent State 71, Ohio 68
Miami (OH) 69, Eastern Michigan 55
Ohio State 108, Penn State 84
Oklahoma State 85, Kansas 76
Richmond 85, Dayton 67
South Dakota 62, North Dakota 39
Toledo 70, Northern Illinois 49
UCLA 76, Minnesota 58
Washington 82, Indiana 63
Youngstown State 78, Wright State 67, OT
SOUTHWEST
Rice 76, UAB 56
Southern Miss 76, Texas State 62
FAR WEST
Baylor 61, Utah 45
Boise State 77, Wyoming 40
Colorado 68, Iowa State 62
Colorado State 65, Air Force 63
Fresno State 86, Utah State 56
Grand Canyon 65, Nevada 51
San Diego State 73, New Mexico 56
UNLV 78, San Jose State 50
___
