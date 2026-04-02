Jake Oettinger beats Connor Hellebuyck in matchup of Team USA goaltenders as Stars blank Jets 3-0

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season in a matchup of Team…

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season in a matchup of Team USA Olympic goaltenders and rookie Arttu Hyry had a goal in his first multipoint NHL game as the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Thursday night.

Adam Erne also had a goal and an assist and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, who opened a five-game homestand that will close their home season. They are second in both the Central Division and the overall league standings, coming off a 1-2-1 road trip with only one regulation win in their previous 10 games.

Oettinger was an Olympic backup while Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck backstopped Team USA to the gold medal.

Oettinger has 31 wins, third in the NHL, with his first shutout since Dec. 3. In his previous five starts, he was 1-2-1 plus a no-decision when he was pulled after allowing four first-period goals.

Hellebuyck, who stopped 18 shots, is 20-21-11 after posting a career-high 47 wins last season while winning his third Vezina Trophy.

Duchene and Hyry scored 89 seconds apart midway through the first period to put Dallas ahead 2-0. Duchene collected his own rebound off the outside of the net behind the goal line and banked it off Hellebuyck. It was a power-play score for the NHL’s best home power play.

Hyry had the secondary assist on Erne’s deflection early in the second period.

Dallas led after one period for the first time in six games and improved to 22-4-3 when in that position.

The Stars went 4-0 in the season series, their first sweep of the Jets since the franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

With multiple forwards sidelined with injuries, Dallas played 11 and seven defensemen.

Up next

Stars: Host league-leading Colorado on Saturday.

Jets: Finish a four-game road trip on Saturday night at Columbus.

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