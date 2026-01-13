William Nylander’s OT goal gives Leafs 4-3 victory, snaps Avalanche’s 17-game home win streak

DENVER (AP) — William Nylander scored 3:59 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Colorado 4-3 on Monday night…

DENVER (AP) — William Nylander scored 3:59 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Colorado 4-3 on Monday night to snap the Avalanche’s 17-game home win streak.

Nylander took a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and lined it past Trent Miner.

Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan and Bobby McMann also added goals as the Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games.

Joseph Woll turned back 31 shots. He also helped the Maple Leafs withstand a late penalty at the end of regulation.

It was Colorado’s first home loss since Oct. 23. The Avalanche came within a win of matching the franchise’s longest home streak, which was set by the 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning team. Colorado (19-0-3) hasn’t lost in regulation at Ball Arena this season.

Cale Makar, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon finished with three assists. MacKinnon nearly had the winner in OT, but his shot rang off the crossbar.

Miner, fresh off a 29-save shutout win Saturday, appeared again in net and stopped 27 shots. He was called on to make consecutive starts with Scott Wedgewood dinged up and Mackenzie Blackwood out with a lower-body injury.

Martin Necas tied the game at 3-apiece with 7:05 remaining in regulation after Matthews gave Toronto the lead.

MacKinnon had a pair of assists in the first period to help the Avalanche grab a 2-1 lead. It was the 313th multipoint game of MacKinnon’s career, tying him with Peter Stastny for second-most in franchise history. Joe Sakic leads the way with 473.

Toronto scored first when Cowan’s pass bounced off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns and into the net.

Later in the period, Nicholas Robertson was helped off the ice after being hit by the puck in the left leg.

