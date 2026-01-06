Wembanyama returns to play against Grizzlies after missing 2 games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama played in Tuesday night’s game between the San Antionio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies after…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama played in Tuesday night’s game between the San Antionio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies after missing two games with left knee soreness.

Wembanyama finished with a team-high 30 points in 21 minutes. He was 10 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and a blocked shot.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said before the game that the 7-foot-4 center/forward would come off the bench and be under a minutes restriction. But, Johnson said the team and medical staff were comfortable with Wembanyama returning to action.

“He’s been putting in a lot of work,” Johnson said, adding that all of the key people — the coaching and medical staff and Wembanyama “have seen enough to give it a go.”

Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 draft, has played in 22 games this season, starting 15. He leads the team in scoring and rebounds.

He had missed a dozen games earlier this season with left calf tightness.

As for how long before he returns to full playing time, that will be a matter of how Wembanyama responds and reacts. “Every single day that will be the indicators of what ‘next’ looks like,” the Spurs coach said.

While the center told Johnson he was ready to go, the team wants to be mindful of the long term. The goal is to make sure Wembanyama is healthy for longer stretches and not in jeopardy of just playing a game or two, he said.

“We will be extremely mindful of the situation as we have been and will continue to be,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be one of those living, breathing kind of situations that we’re going to continue to juggle and balance until we don’t.

“I would guess that won’t be this season.”

