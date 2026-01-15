Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 64, Lakewood 23
Aurora West 39, Poudre 12
Castle View 41, Vista Ridge 38
De Beque 40, Caprock Academy 39
Denver Jewish 41, Front Range Christian School 20
Denver Waldorf 33, KIPP Denver 22
Discovery Canyon 47, Elizabeth 22
Holy Family 57, J.K. Mullen 51
Legend 62, Vista PEAK 40
Loveland Classical 51, Ascent Classical 24
Mesa Ridge 42, Harrison 15
Overland 57, ThunderRidge 56
Pueblo County 48, Liberty 34
Ralston Valley 71, Chatfield 37
Resurrection Christian 50, Berthoud 39
Skyline High School 59, Lotus 17
Smoky Hill 63, Heritage 29
Twin Peaks 37, Two Roads 10
Valor Christian 57, Columbine 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
