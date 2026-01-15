Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arvada West 64, Lakewood 23 Aurora West 39, Poudre 12 Castle View 41, Vista Ridge 38 De…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 64, Lakewood 23

Aurora West 39, Poudre 12

Castle View 41, Vista Ridge 38

De Beque 40, Caprock Academy 39

Denver Jewish 41, Front Range Christian School 20

Denver Waldorf 33, KIPP Denver 22

Discovery Canyon 47, Elizabeth 22

Holy Family 57, J.K. Mullen 51

Legend 62, Vista PEAK 40

Loveland Classical 51, Ascent Classical 24

Mesa Ridge 42, Harrison 15

Overland 57, ThunderRidge 56

Pueblo County 48, Liberty 34

Ralston Valley 71, Chatfield 37

Resurrection Christian 50, Berthoud 39

Skyline High School 59, Lotus 17

Smoky Hill 63, Heritage 29

Twin Peaks 37, Two Roads 10

Valor Christian 57, Columbine 34

