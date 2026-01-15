Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonnabel 56, St. Katharine Drexel 10
Centerville 49, Erath 44
Country Day 50, Thomas Jefferson 25
Delhi 41, Kaplan 39
East Iberville 38, Port Allen 17
Iowa 58, Brusly 45
Liberty Magnet 77, Donaldsonville 42
Loranger 48, Sumner 20
McGehee 54, St. Mary’s Academy 27
Mt Carmel 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Northside 65, Breaux Bridge 18
Parkview Baptist 54, Mandeville 39
Phoenix 63, Houma Christian 41
Pine Prairie 69, Welsh 30
Pointe Coupee Catholic 60, Helix Mentorship Academy 26
Rapides 60, Opelousas Catholic 25
Slaughter 79, Thrive 0
Slidell 57, Hammond 49
South Plaquemines 51, West Jefferson 47
Southern Lab 62, Franklin 27
Southern Lab 62, Franklin Parish 27
Southside 75, RHS 40
Springfield 60, Kentwood 9
St. John 50, Louisiana School for the Deaf 31
St. Martin’s 44, St. Charles Catholic 32
Terrebonne 58, Madison Prep 52
White Castle 54, Assumption 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.