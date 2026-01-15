Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bonnabel 56, St. Katharine Drexel 10 Centerville 49, Erath 44 Country Day 50, Thomas Jefferson 25 Delhi…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonnabel 56, St. Katharine Drexel 10

Centerville 49, Erath 44

Country Day 50, Thomas Jefferson 25

Delhi 41, Kaplan 39

East Iberville 38, Port Allen 17

Iowa 58, Brusly 45

Liberty Magnet 77, Donaldsonville 42

Loranger 48, Sumner 20

McGehee 54, St. Mary’s Academy 27

Mt Carmel 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Northside 65, Breaux Bridge 18

Parkview Baptist 54, Mandeville 39

Phoenix 63, Houma Christian 41

Pine Prairie 69, Welsh 30

Pointe Coupee Catholic 60, Helix Mentorship Academy 26

Rapides 60, Opelousas Catholic 25

Slaughter 79, Thrive 0

Slidell 57, Hammond 49

South Plaquemines 51, West Jefferson 47

Southern Lab 62, Franklin Parish 27

Southside 75, RHS 40

Springfield 60, Kentwood 9

St. John 50, Louisiana School for the Deaf 31

St. Martin’s 44, St. Charles Catholic 32

Terrebonne 58, Madison Prep 52

White Castle 54, Assumption 36

___

