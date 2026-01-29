US star Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer at age 33

PARIS (AP) — United States international Crystal Dunn has retired from professional soccer after a decorated playing career to spend…

PARIS (AP) — United States international Crystal Dunn has retired from professional soccer after a decorated playing career to spend more time with her family.

The 33-year-old New York native helped the U.S. win the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

“This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished,” she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. “I’ve achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give.

“I’m ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side,” she continued. “I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom.”

Dunn was under contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which said Thursday that both sides agreed to end their collaboration. A versatile player who contributed from multiple positions, Dunn had joined PSG in January 2025 after she left Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. She made nine appearances for PSG, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Dunn appeared in 160 games for the United States, scoring 25 goals.

“As one of the first Black stars of the U.S. Women’s National Team, especially as a field player, Dunn has long been a role model to many young players of color across the country who aspired to reach the highest levels of the game,” the U.S. soccer federation said in its announcement about Dunn’s retirement.

“Dunn’s career will be remembered for her versatility,” the federation continued, “her tremendous one-on-one defending, her ability to perform far above her size (5-foot-1), her popularity among her teammates, her ability to inspire generations of U.S. Women’s National Team players and for a heck of a lot of winning.”

Before Gotham, Dunn played for the Portland Thorns, taking most of 2022 off for the birth of her son Marcel. She also had stints with the North Carolina Courage, Chelsea, and the Washington Spirit.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.