Tuesday’s Scores

A&T Academy Pontiac 91, Detroit Voyageur 88

Adrian Madison 62, Clinton 17

Allen Park Cabrini 66, Austin Catholic 22

Alma 63, Remus Chippewa Hills 43

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Macomb Lutheran North 52

Armada 60, Lakeland (MI) 59

Auburn Hills Avondale 71, Farmington 55

Baraga 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 48

Belleville 68, Westland John Glenn 31

Benton Harbor Countryside 51, Three Oaks River Valley 32

Berrien Springs 79, Eau Claire 36

Birch Run 55, Durand 35

Blissfield 55, Dundee 45

Bloomfield Hills 51, Birmingham Seaholm 29

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 62, Gabriel Richard Catholic 58

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 60, Canton Prep 52

Bridgman 58, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52

Brighton 57, Novi 40

Bronson 69, Reading 50

Brooklyn Columbia Central 64, Manchester 30

Brownstown Woodhaven 34, Trenton 16

Burton Bendle 61, Morrice 26

Burton St. Thomas More 70, Kimball New Life Christian 66

Carleton Airport 44, Milan 31

Carson City-Crystal 54, Merrill 43

Center Line Prep Academy 91, Taylor Prep 47

Charlotte 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 48

Chassell 70, Watersmeet Gogebic 42

Cheboygan 52, Kalkaska 48

Chesaning 59, New Lothrop 37

Clare 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 43

Clarkston 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 28

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 52, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51

Clio 55, Linden 51

Concord 63, Quincy 39

Crystal Falls Forest Park 83, Stephenson 40

Dansville 74, Potterville 51

Dearborn 83, Franklin 41

Dearborn Divine Child 55, Jackson Lumen Christi 53

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Allen Park 48

Detroit Loyola 57, Pontiac Notre Dame 49

Detroit Old Redford 82, Westfield 72

Detroit UPAD 76, Southfield Christian 60

Dollar Bay 64, Ewen – Trout Creek 31

East Jackson 56, Addison 50

East Lansing 63, Williamston 43

Eben Junction Superior Central 69, Rock Mid Peninsula 48

Ellsworth 67, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 58

Ferndale 86, Beverly Hills Groves 56

Flat Rock 59, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 36

Flint Hamady 66, Burton Bentley 52

Flint Powers 67, Yale 62

Flushing 50, Goodrich 46

Frankenmuth 65, Haslett 38

Frankfort 62, Suttons Bay 30

Freeland 61, Mount Pleasant 47

Fremont 54, Whitehall 48

Garden City 65, Romulus 41

Gladstone 52, Iron Mountain 41

Gladwin 68, Shepherd 37

Grand Ledge 50, DeWitt 41

Grass Lake 51, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44

Grosse Ile 72, Riverview 54

Hartland 50, Northville 40

Holly 46, Owosso 41

Howell 54, Plymouth 42

Ida 51, Hillsdale 42

Ionia 59, Eaton Rapids 24

Ishpeming 65, Houghton 59

Jonesville 61, Napoleon 48

Kingsford 74, Norway 37

Kingston 70, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 17

Lake Fenton 61, Fenton 51

Lake Orion 60, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57

Lansing Sexton 70, Lansing Catholic 44

Lansing Waverly 86, Holt 84

Leslie 88, Homer 82

Liggett 53, Royal Oak Shrine 51

Lincoln Park 79, Southgate Anderson 42

Livonia Stevenson 71, Dearborn Fordson 24

Ludington 78, Muskegon Orchard View 53

Mackinaw City 53, Wolverine 10

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 60, Ann Arbor Greenhills 59

Maplewood Baptist 71, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 45

Marquette 59, Ishpeming Westwood 35

Mason 66, Parma Western 59

Mason County Central 64, Shelby 41

Menominee 67, Escanaba 42

Menominee Indian, Wis. 67, Escanaba 42

Michigan Center 63, Hanover-Horton 38

Midland Bullock Creek 63, Standish-Sterling Central 53

Morenci 50, Sand Creek 48

New Boston Huron 50, Monroe Jefferson 42

Newberry 84, Engadine 46

North Central 54, Carney-Nadeau 36

North Farmington 61, West Bloomfield 48

North Muskegon 70, Holton 16

Novi Christian 62, New Hope Christian, Ohio 19

Oak Park 50, Berkley 42

Okemos 58, Lansing Everett 52

Onsted 86, Hudson 54

Ovid-Elsie 47, Montrose Hill-McCloy 37

Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Lansing Christian 31

Pickford 72, St Ignace 41

Pinconning 56, Harrison 36

Plymouth Christian 58, Erie-Mason 51

Pontiac 60, Troy 55

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50, Detroit Community 43

Portland 58, Olivet 44

Portland St Patrick 48, Laingsburg 24

Posen 57, Hillman 50

Redford Thurston 67, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

Redford Union 49, Melvindale 28

Reed City 63, Ithaca 41

River Rouge 51, Detroit UD Jesuit 42

Rochester 66, Rochester Adams 45

Saginaw Swan Valley 46, Hemlock 35

Salem 51, Canton 49

Sanford-Meridian 56, Farwell 44

South Lyon 45, Walled Lake Western 38

South Lyon East 45, Walled Lake Northern 38

St. Joseph OLL 62, Watervliet Grace Christian 42

Stockbridge 61, Vermontville Maple Valley 36

Summerfield 46, Whiteford 35

Swartz Creek 85, Ortonville Brandon 54

Taylor 56, Wyandotte Roosevelt 55

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 60, Warren De La Salle 44

Traverse City Christian 67, Harbor Light Christian 59

Troy Athens 71, Royal Oak 43

Waterford Mott 54, Oxford 45

Wayne Memorial 79, Livonia Churchill 40

Webberville 72, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Ann Arbor Central Academy 64

Ypsilanti Lincoln 74, Pinckney 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegan vs. Parchment, ccd.

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Hastings, ppd.

Beaver Island vs. Munising Baptist, ppd.

Cassopolis vs. Marcellus, ppd.

Cedar Springs vs. Big Rapids, ppd.

Coldwater vs. Portage Central, ppd.

Colon vs. Tekonsha, ccd.

Detroit Osborn vs. Detroit Cody, ppd.

Detroit Public Safety vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ppd.

Dowagiac Union vs. Coloma, ppd.

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Greenville, ppd.

Fowler vs. Bath, ppd.

Gorham Fayette, Ohio vs. Waldron, ppd.

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Grandville, ppd.

Grand Traverse Academy vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Jackson Northwest vs. St Johns, ppd.

Kalamazoo Central vs. St Joseph, ppd.

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Delton Kellogg, ppd.

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Central, ppd.

Lawton vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ppd.

Ontonagon vs. Calumet, ccd.

Paw Paw vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, ppd.

Perry vs. Saranac, ppd.

Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ppd.

Springport vs. Union City, ppd.

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Portage Central, ppd.

Traverse City West vs. Cadillac, ppd.

Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. South Haven, ppd.

