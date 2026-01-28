Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A&T Academy Pontiac 91, Detroit Voyageur 88
Adrian Madison 62, Clinton 17
Allen Park Cabrini 66, Austin Catholic 22
Alma 63, Remus Chippewa Hills 43
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Macomb Lutheran North 52
Armada 60, Lakeland (MI) 59
Auburn Hills Avondale 71, Farmington 55
Baraga 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 48
Belleville 68, Westland John Glenn 31
Benton Harbor Countryside 51, Three Oaks River Valley 32
Berrien Springs 79, Eau Claire 36
Birch Run 55, Durand 35
Blissfield 55, Dundee 45
Bloomfield Hills 51, Birmingham Seaholm 29
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 62, Gabriel Richard Catholic 58
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 60, Canton Prep 52
Bridgman 58, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52
Brighton 57, Novi 40
Bronson 69, Reading 50
Brooklyn Columbia Central 64, Manchester 30
Brownstown Woodhaven 34, Trenton 16
Burton Bendle 61, Morrice 26
Burton St. Thomas More 70, Kimball New Life Christian 66
Carleton Airport 44, Milan 31
Carson City-Crystal 54, Merrill 43
Center Line Prep Academy 91, Taylor Prep 47
Charlotte 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 48
Chassell 70, Watersmeet Gogebic 42
Cheboygan 52, Kalkaska 48
Chesaning 59, New Lothrop 37
Clare 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 43
Clarkston 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 28
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 52, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51
Clio 55, Linden 51
Concord 63, Quincy 39
Crystal Falls Forest Park 83, Stephenson 40
Dansville 74, Potterville 51
Dearborn 83, Franklin 41
Dearborn Divine Child 55, Jackson Lumen Christi 53
Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Allen Park 48
Detroit Loyola 57, Pontiac Notre Dame 49
Detroit Old Redford 82, Westfield 72
Detroit UPAD 76, Southfield Christian 60
Dollar Bay 64, Ewen – Trout Creek 31
East Jackson 56, Addison 50
East Lansing 63, Williamston 43
Eben Junction Superior Central 69, Rock Mid Peninsula 48
Ellsworth 67, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 58
Ferndale 86, Beverly Hills Groves 56
Flat Rock 59, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 36
Flint Hamady 66, Burton Bentley 52
Flint Powers 67, Yale 62
Flushing 50, Goodrich 46
Frankenmuth 65, Haslett 38
Frankfort 62, Suttons Bay 30
Freeland 61, Mount Pleasant 47
Fremont 54, Whitehall 48
Garden City 65, Romulus 41
Gladstone 52, Iron Mountain 41
Gladwin 68, Shepherd 37
Grand Ledge 50, DeWitt 41
Grass Lake 51, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44
Grosse Ile 72, Riverview 54
Hartland 50, Northville 40
Holly 46, Owosso 41
Howell 54, Plymouth 42
Ida 51, Hillsdale 42
Ionia 59, Eaton Rapids 24
Ishpeming 65, Houghton 59
Jonesville 61, Napoleon 48
Kingsford 74, Norway 37
Kingston 70, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 17
Lake Fenton 61, Fenton 51
Lake Orion 60, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57
Lansing Sexton 70, Lansing Catholic 44
Lansing Waverly 86, Holt 84
Leslie 88, Homer 82
Liggett 53, Royal Oak Shrine 51
Lincoln Park 79, Southgate Anderson 42
Livonia Stevenson 71, Dearborn Fordson 24
Ludington 78, Muskegon Orchard View 53
Mackinaw City 53, Wolverine 10
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 60, Ann Arbor Greenhills 59
Maplewood Baptist 71, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 45
Marquette 59, Ishpeming Westwood 35
Mason 66, Parma Western 59
Mason County Central 64, Shelby 41
Menominee 67, Escanaba 42
Menominee Indian, Wis. 67, Escanaba 42
Michigan Center 63, Hanover-Horton 38
Midland Bullock Creek 63, Standish-Sterling Central 53
Morenci 50, Sand Creek 48
New Boston Huron 50, Monroe Jefferson 42
Newberry 84, Engadine 46
North Central 54, Carney-Nadeau 36
North Farmington 61, West Bloomfield 48
North Muskegon 70, Holton 16
Novi Christian 62, New Hope Christian, Ohio 19
Oak Park 50, Berkley 42
Okemos 58, Lansing Everett 52
Onsted 86, Hudson 54
Ovid-Elsie 47, Montrose Hill-McCloy 37
Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Lansing Christian 31
Pickford 72, St Ignace 41
Pinconning 56, Harrison 36
Plymouth Christian 58, Erie-Mason 51
Pontiac 60, Troy 55
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50, Detroit Community 43
Portland 58, Olivet 44
Portland St Patrick 48, Laingsburg 24
Posen 57, Hillman 50
Redford Thurston 67, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49
Redford Union 49, Melvindale 28
Reed City 63, Ithaca 41
River Rouge 51, Detroit UD Jesuit 42
Rochester 66, Rochester Adams 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 46, Hemlock 35
Salem 51, Canton 49
Sanford-Meridian 56, Farwell 44
South Lyon 45, Walled Lake Western 38
South Lyon East 45, Walled Lake Northern 38
St. Joseph OLL 62, Watervliet Grace Christian 42
Stockbridge 61, Vermontville Maple Valley 36
Summerfield 46, Whiteford 35
Swartz Creek 85, Ortonville Brandon 54
Taylor 56, Wyandotte Roosevelt 55
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 60, Warren De La Salle 44
Traverse City Christian 67, Harbor Light Christian 59
Troy Athens 71, Royal Oak 43
Waterford Mott 54, Oxford 45
Wayne Memorial 79, Livonia Churchill 40
Webberville 72, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Ann Arbor Central Academy 64
Ypsilanti Lincoln 74, Pinckney 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegan vs. Parchment, ccd.
Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Hastings, ppd.
Beaver Island vs. Munising Baptist, ppd.
Cassopolis vs. Marcellus, ppd.
Cedar Springs vs. Big Rapids, ppd.
Coldwater vs. Portage Central, ppd.
Colon vs. Tekonsha, ccd.
Detroit Osborn vs. Detroit Cody, ppd.
Detroit Public Safety vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ppd.
Dowagiac Union vs. Coloma, ppd.
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Greenville, ppd.
Fowler vs. Bath, ppd.
Gorham Fayette, Ohio vs. Waldron, ppd.
Grand Rapids Christian vs. Grandville, ppd.
Grand Traverse Academy vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Jackson Northwest vs. St Johns, ppd.
Kalamazoo Central vs. St Joseph, ppd.
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Delton Kellogg, ppd.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Central, ppd.
Lawton vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ppd.
Ontonagon vs. Calumet, ccd.
Paw Paw vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, ppd.
Perry vs. Saranac, ppd.
Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ppd.
Springport vs. Union City, ppd.
Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Portage Central, ppd.
Traverse City West vs. Cadillac, ppd.
Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. South Haven, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
