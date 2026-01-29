Toronto takes road win streak into matchup with Orlando

Toronto Raptors (29-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (24-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Friday,…

Toronto Raptors (29-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (24-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Raptors face Orlando.

The Magic have gone 16-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 8.8 boards.

The Raptors are 22-13 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 11.4.

The Magic are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 113.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 115.6 the Magic give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 107-106 on Dec. 30, with Jamal Shead scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.9 points for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

