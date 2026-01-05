Toronto hosts Florida following Matthews’ 2-goal showing

Florida Panthers (22-16-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (22-16-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers after Auston Matthews’ two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Toronto has gone 19-15-7 overall with a 5-6-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have scored 137 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Florida is 3-5-1 against the Atlantic Division and 22-16-3 overall. The Panthers have a 19-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

