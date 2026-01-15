Thompson scores 26 points, moves up 3-point list, as Flagg-less Mavericks cruise past Jazz, 144-122

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson matched his season high with six 3-pointers and moved into fourth place on career list,…

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson matched his season high with six 3-pointers and moved into fourth place on career list, scoring a season-best 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 144-122 on Thursday night.

The Mavericks (16-26) played without rookie star Cooper Flagg after he sprained his left ankle Wednesday night in the first half of a home loss to Denver.

Thompson has 2,809 3-pointers, passing Damian Lillard (2,804) on the career list. Stephen Curry is the leader, followed by James Harden and Ray Allen, who had 2,973. Thompson shot 10 for 18 overall and had a season-high six assists.

The teams — both coming off losses Wednesday night — will meet again Saturday in Dallas.

Naji Marshall added 22 points to help Dallas improve to 16-26. The Mavs had season highs in points and 3-pointers (19) against the team that allows the most points (127.0) and 3-pointers (15.6) in the NBA.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 27 points for Utah as the Jazz dropped to 14-27. Scoring leader Lauri Markkanen sat out for the second consecutive game because of illness.

