theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 Bonus for NBA, CFP, NFL Wild Card Round

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a bonus for the NBA, College Football Playoff and NFL. Register here to activate this welcome offer and place your opening bet.









Place a $10 wager after signing up with theScore Bet promo code. You’ll receive a $100 bonus after a win.

Consider that the minimum odds are set at -500. This means any market with odds around -400 will qualify, so we recommend browsing through the alternative spreads and totals to find your favorite option. There are 12 NBA games to choose from on Wednesday night, including the Nuggets vs. Celtics, Clippers vs. Knicks, Lakers vs. Spurs and Bucks vs. Warriors.

Sign up here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

Using theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP and Daily Odds Boosts

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus In-App Bonuses Daily Boosts, Profit Boost Packs, Daily Score, etc. Date Last Verified On January 7, 2026

Take advantage of additional offers after placing your initial bet to win the $100 bonus. For example, you’ll find new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are the options for NBA, college basketball and NHL bets on Wednesday:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry to combine for 70+ points (+500)

Iowa State, Alabama and Arkansas to all win (+525)

Mikko Rantanen or Alex Ovechkin first goalscorer (+550)

Opt-in to the Daily Score throughout January for a chance to win up to $5,000 in bonus bets every day.

How to Sign Up with theScore Bet Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on this sportsbook app. It was recently rebranded after PENN Entertainment and ESPN ended their partnership.

Click here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, birthdate and residential address to verify your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Win a $10 bet to receive a $100 bonus.

Go to the “For You” page to find content catered toward your sports interests. This works a lot like many social media apps. And the Parlay Lounge is an easy way to create a unique wager.

Find Boosts for the CFP and NFL Playoffs

We expect to see boosts for football start with the College Football Playoff on Thursday. It will be Ole Miss taking on Miami, followed by Indiana vs. Oregon on Friday. Right now, Indiana has the best odds to win the title. View the live tab during these games to follow along with the odds and hedge pre-game bets.

The same can be said for the NFL playoffs. The Wild Card round includes the Rams vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears, Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers. The Seahawks and Broncos have the top seeds in each conference, so they have a bye. You can use this time to bet on any team to win the championship.

Sign up through the links above to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Win a $10 wager on any game to gain a $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.