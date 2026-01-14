theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 Bonus for Cavs-76ers, NBA, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win bonus bets for the week by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Register here to unlock this welcome offer and choose any NBA game for your opening wager.









Place a $5 bet after applying theScore Bet promo code. If it wins, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, we recommending finding a market around -400 to have the best chance at a win.

There’s an NBA doubleheader on ESPN, starting with the Cavaliers vs. 76ers. Then, action moves to Dallas as the Nuggets take on the Mavericks. Get in your qualifying bet on any alternative spread or prop.

Sign up here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Parlay Club, Daily Score, Overtime Protection, Profit Boost Pack and More In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Cavaliers haven’t been nearly as good as last year. They trail the 76ers by a few games in the Eastern Conference, but Cleveland was able to win their previous matchup. The Sixers are 1.5-point favorites at home. And the Mavericks are favored by 2.5 points over the Nuggets, who still don’t have Nikola Jokic.

Other NBA games on Wednesday include the Raptors vs. Pacers, Jazz vs. Bulls, Nets vs. Pelicans, Knicks vs. Kings and Wizards vs. Clippers.

You’ll find new odds boosts every day for select markets. For example, the odds for Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey to each score 30+ points and record 5+ assists have been increased to +650. Similar odds boosts can be found for college basketball and the NHL.

Grab $100 Bonus with theScore Bet Promo Code

Claim bonus bets on one of the latest brands to arrive in the US. The app is operated by PENN Entertainment, so you’ll find a rewards program that awards various perks.

Click here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, birthdate and other essential info to verify your identity. Make a deposit using a debit card, PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet with min odds of -500.

A winning bet will release a $100 bonus.

Win Up to 5,000 in Bonus Bets with the Daily Score

Opt-in to the Daily Score every day throughout January to have a chance to win up to $5,000 in bonus bets. This will be perfect for betting on the NFL playoffs.

The divisional round begins on Saturday with the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks. The Seahawks enter the round with the best odds to win the Super Bowl. And on Sunday, we’ll have the Texans vs. patriots and Rams vs. Bears. It has injury insurance, so you won’t lose an NFL bet because of a player leaving early.

Register through the links above to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.