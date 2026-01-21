theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Using a theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you can unlock a welcome offer: place a $10 wager on this highly anticipated matchup, or any NBA game throughout the week, and if your bet wins, you’ll secure $100 in bonus bets. This exclusive offer allows new theScore Bet customers to dive into the NBA action with significant potential rewards.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview for Jan. 21

This exclusive welcome offer from theScore Bet provides new customers with a compelling incentive.

Simply place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game on January 21, 2026, or any other NBA contest, and if your bet wins, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets. It’s crucial to remember that this bonus is contingent on your initial $10 wager being successful, making your game selection important.

Upon your qualifying bet settling as a win, the $100 bonus will be distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your winning wager’s settlement.

Each of the $20 bonus bets must then be utilized within seven days of being issued, giving you ample opportunities to explore further NBA action or other sports markets on theScore Bet platform. This offer is available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets

Here are the current odds for the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets:

Moneyline: Charlotte Hornets (+125) | Cleveland Cavaliers (-145)

Charlotte Hornets (+125) | Cleveland Cavaliers (-145) Spread: Charlotte Hornets +2.5 (+100) | Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-120)

Charlotte Hornets +2.5 (+100) | Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-120) Total: Over/Under 236.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds courtesy of theScore Bet, accurate as of January 21, 2026, 7:18 PM UTC.

For new customers looking to utilize the theScore Bet promo code, understanding these odds is key. A successful $10 wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers moneyline (-145) would return a profit of approximately $6.90. If you backed the Charlotte Hornets on the moneyline (+125) with a $10 bet, a win would yield a profit of $12.50.

Considering the spread, a $10 bet on the Cavaliers to cover -2.5 points (-120) would profit you around $8.33 if they win by 3 points or more. Conversely, if you placed $10 on the Hornets +2.5 points (+100), you’d earn a $10 profit if they win outright or lose by 2 points or less.

When analyzing the teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers stand out with their explosive offensive output, averaging 119.6 points per game (6th overall in the 2025 season) compared to the Hornets’ 116.4 points per game (4th overall). The Cavaliers also boast a superior Offensive Rating of 114.4, slightly edging out the Hornets’ 113.4. Their Net Rating further reinforces their stronger overall performance, sitting at 2.0, indicating they outscore opponents, while the Hornets struggle with a Net Rating of -1.8.

However, the Charlotte Hornets show some advantages that could be factors in a close contest. They dominate the glass with a Total Rebound Percentage at 53.3%, surpassing the Cavaliers’ 50.0%. The Hornets also display a slightly better Three Point Percentage at 37.2% compared to Cleveland’s 35.7%. While the Cavaliers maintain a better field goal percentage (47.1% vs 46.2%), Charlotte’s ability to hit from beyond the arc and control the boards makes them dangerous in what should be a competitive matchup.

Player Props Analysis

Here’s a breakdown of compelling player prop bets for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets game, focusing on key statistical categories:

When considering player props, season averages reveal promising trends that smart bettors should note. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has been a sharpshooter all season, averaging 3.8 Three Pointers Made Per Game. This figure sits comfortably above his prop line of 3.5 3PM with Over odds at -136, making the “Over” an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on his consistent perimeter scoring.

On the Hornets’ side, LaMelo Ball is a prolific passer despite minutes restrictions that have frustrated Charlotte fans, dishing out an average of 7.6 Assists Per Game. His prop line for total assists is set at 6.5, and the Over carries odds of -143. Given his role as the primary playmaker and his strong season average, betting on Ball to exceed 6.5 assists against the Cavaliers aligns well with his statistical performance.

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code

Ready to dive into the action with theScore Bet? Activating your exclusive “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer is a straightforward process designed to get you wagering quickly. Follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the official theScore Bet application to your mobile device, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Create Your Account: Open the app and initiate the registration process. You’ll need to provide standard personal information to set up your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, look for the designated field to enter your promo code. Input WTOP to ensure your welcome offer is linked to your new account. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available on theScore Bet platform. Place Your Qualifying Bet: With funds in your account, place your initial real-money wager of at least $10 on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game, or any other NBA game of your choice.

If your qualifying bet of $10 or more wins, you will receive $100 in bonus bets, credited as five $20 bonus bets within 72 hours. Remember, each $20 bonus bet must be used within seven days of issuance. This offer is exclusively for new theScore Bet customers.