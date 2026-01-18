theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Playoff Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on the Texans-Patriots, Rams-Bears, NFL playoff games today. Place a $10 bet on either one of these two NFL playoff games Sunday and, if that bet wins, you will be able to claim a $100 bonus thanks to this welcome offer.





Winning your first wager on the app is the only hurdle to clear to redeem this $100 bonus, but keep in mind that the odds of your opening wager must have odds of -500 or longer. So, -450 would qualify while -550 would not, but any sport and market is valid. So, you can find your favorite wager on the NFL Divisional Round playoff games today to try and claim this welcome offer.

Both of these games are going to be played in frigid temperatures, with the possibility of snow in both games as well. There is nothing quite like a snowy playoff game, and we could have two in store for today. Stay warm, and redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to grab a $100 bonus on the NFL playoffs today.

Bet NBA and NFL Games with theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Profit Boost Packs, Daily Score, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Betting Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Special Markets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find your favorite wager on either one of the Texans-Patriots or Rams-Bears games today to cash out this welcome offer. Remember, any sport and market is valid, you just must place your opening wager on odds that are -500 or longer.

Here are some markets that would qualify for the two NFL playoff games today:

Patriots Moneyline: -170

Rams Moneyline: -200

Kyren Williams 40+ Rushing Yards: -475

D’Andre Swift 35+ Rushing Yards: -450

CJ Stroud 175+ Passing Yards: -325

Once you have signed up and redeemed the welcome offer, check out the additional boosts and specials for the games today.

NFL Boosts & Specials via theScore Bet

Giddy up for two fantastic NFL games today by scrolling through the additional promotions for the games thanks to theScore Bet. There are odds boosts, specials and more available for both of the games today, some of the best options we will detail below:

Both Teams Make a Field Goal in Each Half of Texans vs. Patriots: +350

Matthew Stafford & Caleb Williams Each Record 100+ Passing Yards in Each Half: +425)

Any Four of Rhamondre Stevenson, Dalton Schultz, Kyren Williams, D’Andre Swift & Davante Adams to Record a Touchdown: +900

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for a $100 Bonus

It only takes a few minutes to create an account. Take these steps and win a bonus:

Head to the app and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth, residential address, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Deposit $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Bet $10 on the game of your choice.

Find your favorite wager on the NFL playoffs today for -500 odds or longer. A winning bet will release a $100 bonus.