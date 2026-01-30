theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, UFC 325

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for a fun weekend of sports between NBA and college basketball games along with UFC 325 after redeeming theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $100 bonus with a winning wager, which can be used on any sporting event of your choice, including the Super Bowl next week.





Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on the NBA or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in bonuses. One caveat is that the odds must be -500 or longer, which means that -450 would qualify while -550 would not.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and this great sign up bonus didn’t change either. With the Super Bowl coming up, it’s a great time to take advantage of this offer.

Redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and turn a $10 bet into a $100 bonus by winning your first wager on the app.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Overtime Protection, Daily Score, etc. Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Parlay Club and Rewards Program Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Place a $10 bet on the UFC, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus.

With the -500 odds minimum in mind, here are some NBA specific wagers Friday night that would qualify, and give you the opportunity to claim this $100 bonus to use the rest of the weekend:

Lakers moneyline (-380) vs. Wizards

Knicks moneyline (-290) vs. Blazers

Clippers moneyline (-225) vs. Nuggets

Also speaking of the NBA, once you have signed up you should check out the exclusive boosts offered on theScore Bet, which has an NBA boost on either Luka Doncic or Jalen Brunson to record 40+ points at +200 odds. That is worth a sprinkle backing one of two dynamic scoring guards to go off!

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating your exclusive “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer from theScore Bet is straightforward. Just follow these simple steps to get started and enhance your NBA betting experience:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the official theScore Bet app to your mobile device, available for both iOS and Android. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing the necessary personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth. Remember, this offer is exclusively for new theScore Bet customers. Enter Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This is crucial to link your new account to this specific bonus offer. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the secure and convenient banking methods offered by theScore Bet. Place Your Wager: Place your very first real-money sports wager of at least $10 on any NBA game, or any other sport of your choice

If your qualifying $10 bet wins, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets, delivered as five individual $20 bonus bets, to use within seven days of issuance.