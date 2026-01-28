theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NHL (Jan. 28)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The battle for Texas bragging rights heads to the Toyota Center this Wednesday, and the stakes couldn't be higher for the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.







If you place a $10 wager on this Lone Star showdown—or any other NBA game this week—you'll unlock a $100 bonus if your bet wins, giving you plenty of ammunition to attack the rest of the season's slate.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Jan. 28

With the Spurs and Rockets set to renew hostilities on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, we're looking at a prime spot to lock in some value.

New theScore Bet customers can jump into this Texas rivalry by placing a minimum $10 wager on the Rockets, Spurs, or any eligible market. This bonus is performance-based. Your qualifying $10 bet must win to unlock the reward.

Once your wager settles as a winner, that $100 bonus hits your account within 72 hours. It's distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, giving you multiple shots to fire on the board. Just keep in mind, these credits have a shelf life—you've got seven days to use them on the 2025 NBA regular season or other sports before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo on San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Before we lock in our fearless forecast for Wednesday night, let’s look at the lines. The oddsmakers at the Toyota Center have installed the Rockets as home favorites, and given recent history, the tension is palpable.

Moneyline: Houston Rockets -145 | San Antonio Spurs +125

Houston Rockets -145 | San Antonio Spurs +125 Spread: Houston Rockets -2.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets -2.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-105) Total: Over 220.5 (-105) | Under 220.5 (-115)

If you’re looking to maximize that sign-up bonus, here is the math. A standard $10 wager on the Rockets’ moneyline (-145) would net you about $6.90 in profit. If you’re feeling bold and back the underdog Spurs (+125), a win puts $12.50 in your pocket. Against the spread, laying the points with Houston (-2.5) returns roughly $8.70, while taking the points with San Antonio offers a $9.52 profit if they cover.

Player Prop Angles

Beyond the spread, theScore Bet has a loaded menu of props for this nationally televised duel. We’ve got seasoned vets like Kevin Durant and young phenoms like Wembanyama facing off, giving us plenty of angles to exploit.

Narrative -> Pick: Alperen Sengun Over 18.5 Points (-108) The books are sleeping on Sengun here. He’s averaging 21.5 points over 37 games and shooting a crisp 51.8% from the field. After his dominant performance in the last matchup—and the social media buzz about him “owning” the paint against Wemby—he figures to be up for the duel. We’re smashing the Over on 18.5.

Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 Rebounds (+100) Wemby is a force, pulling down 11.1 boards per game this season. While the Spurs struggle to close games, Wembanyama cleans the glass consistently. Getting this at even money (+100) feels like a gift given he averages well above this line and will be desperate to make a statement after his 5/21 shooting struggle in the last meeting.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Ready to lock it in before the 8:30 PM CST tip-off?

To claim the offer before the Spurs and Rockets tip off on ESPN: Download the App, Create an Account (you'll need to provide standard info—name, address, DOB—to verify), Enter the Promo Code during registration, Make a Deposit of at least $10 using a secure payment method, Place Your Qualifying Bet of at least $10 on the Spurs vs. Rockets or any eligible NBA market.

If your forecast hits, that $100 bonus lands in your account within 72 hours.