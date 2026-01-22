theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Playoff Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of a generous welcome bonus on the NBA, CBB games Thursday or look ahead to the two NFL playoff games this weekend when you redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but this $100 sign-up bonus is still available.





Create a new account and place a $10 bet, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager settles as a win. The odds must be -500 or longer in order to qualify, meaning -450 would be valid while -550 would not. From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, NFL or any other market.

This is the perfect opportunity to start your account with a bonus offer, allowing you to place your favorite wagers on the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend using bonus funds. Place bets on the winner, anytime touchdowns and more with theScore Bet, who also has special boosts and exclusive offers for the games.

Activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP and use a $10 bet to get a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Overtime Protection, Daily Score, etc. Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Parlay Club and Rewards Program Bonus Last Verified On January 22, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find your favorite wager on either one of the NBA games today to cash out this welcome offer. Remember, any sport and market is valid, you just must place your opening wager on odds that are -500 or longer. That said, if you can cash your first bet today, you would have the $100 bonus to use for the NFL playoffs Sunday.

Here are some markets that would qualify for the NBA slate today

Magic Moneyline vs. Hornets: -230

Nuggets Moneyline vs. Wizards: -225

Warriors Moneyline vs. Mavericks: -215

Timberwolves Moneyline vs. Bulls: -400

Once you have signed up and redeemed the welcome offer, check out the additional boosts and specials for the games today. For the NBA today, here are some of the daily specials you can lock in:

Any 3 of: Tyrese Maxey, Julius Randle, Victor Wembanyama & Deni Avdija to Score 30+ Points (+750)

Any 3 of: Jamal Murray, LaMelo Ball, James Harden & Deni Avdija to Record 10+ Assists (+900)

Highest Scoring Team of All 8 Games: +310

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code

Luckily, theScore Bet has made it easy to sign up and claim this welcome offer. Follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the official theScore Bet application to your mobile device, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Create Your Account: Open the app and initiate the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, look for the designated field to enter your promo code. Input WTOP to ensure your welcome offer is linked to your new account. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available on theScore Bet platform. Place Your Qualifying Bet: With funds in your account, place your initial real-money wager of at least $10 on the any NBA game

If your qualifying bet of $10 or more wins, you will receive $100 in bonus bets, credited as five $20 bonus bets within 72 hours. Each $20 bonus bet must be used within seven days of issuance.