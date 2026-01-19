theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Indiana-Miami, NBA, CBB Games

Activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to redeem bonus bets in time for the College Football National Championship game tonight. All new users who sign up with this promo code offer can receive a $100 bonus to use on Miami vs. Indiana tonight for the winner of the CFP playoffs.







Place a $10 bet on this game tonight, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial bet settles as a win. One note is that the odds of your opening wager must have odds of -500 or longer. This means -450 would qualify, while -550 would not.

In case you are curious, that does mean that Indiana moneyline -320 odds would be valid to claim this welcome offer. So, if you are confident in Frankie Mendoza and Indiana getting the job done as relatively heavy favorites, there is a great option for your first wager on the app. Once the welcome offer is taken care of, check out the bet boosts and specials available for the games.

We’ll get into all that, but first make sure to register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to grab a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 NCAAF Bonus

Find your favorite wager on Miami vs. Indiana game tonight to claim this $100 bonus. As detailed above, any sport and market is valid as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

This feels like the perfect opportunity to lock-in Indiana moneyline at -320 odds as your qualifying wager for this welcome offer. They are 7.5-point favorites, and highly likely to bring home the National Championship to Indiana.

You can also look to the nine game NBA slate to see if something strikes your fancy on the hardwood, such as the Thunder moneyline at -230 against the Cavalier, Clippers moneyline at -280 against the Wizards, Knicks moneyline at -450 against the Mavericks, Sixers moneyline at -340 against the Pacers and much, much more.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for a $100 Bonus

It only takes a few minutes to create an account. Take these steps and win a bonus:

Head to the app and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth, residential address, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Deposit $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Bet $10 on the game of your choice.

Find your favorite wager for -500 odds or longer. As detailed earlier, a winning bet will release a $100 bonus as long as that odds requirement is met.

Best NCAAF, NBA Bet Boosts & Specials on theScore Bet

The National Championship game tonight takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET between Miami and Indiana. That game is going to garner the most attention, but keep in mind there are NBA games today starting as early as 1 p.m. ET. So, start your day early with the NBA, and then keep a screen open for the title game tonight.

While you are debating how to play such a big slate, take advantage of the exclusive boosts and specials for the games tonight on theScore Bet, detailed below:

NCAAF: 55+ points scored & Indiana moneyline (+275)

NBA: Jimmy Butler 25+ points & Warriors moneyline (+280)

NHL: Auston Matthews & Kirill Kaprizov Each to Score (+350)