theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Bills-Jaguars, NFL Playoffs Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the three NFL Wild Card games Sunday, and redeem bonus bets while doing so by activating theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up and claim this offer can redeem a $100 bonus by winning their first wager on the app.





Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the any of the three NFL Wild Card games today between the Bills-Jaguars, 49ers-Eagles and Chargers-Patriots. Those who pick a winner will receive a $100 bonus to use for the rest of the NFL playoffs.

Players can grab this welcome bonus along with other in-app offers on the NFL. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet, but the app is largely the same. So, users can sign up and claim this welcome offer, and then check out the exclusive boosts and promotions that ESPN BET was known for, which are still offered after the rebrand.

Sign up with theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP and receive a $100 bonus after winning your first wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks NFL $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Play of the Week, Overtime Protection, Tennis Retirement & More In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The only hurdle for new users to clear to redeem this $100 bonus is having your first wager on the app settle as a win. Any sport and market is valid, and the minimum odds must be -500 or longer.

There are a couple different strategies for new users to make sure they claim this bonus, which involve betting relatively favored outcomes in terms of odds, just staying under the -500 threshold. For the NFL games today, here are some options:

Eagles moneyline (-260)

Patriots moneyline (-185)

Josh Allen 175+ passing yards (-475)

Travis Etienne Jr. 40+ rushing yards (-475)

A.J. Brown 40+ receiving yards (-500)

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Creating an account on theScore Bet is a breeze. Set up a new user profile by following these simple steps:

Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Verify your identity by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $10 bet on the, NFL Playoffs or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in total bonuses.

Best NFL Boosts & Specials via theScore Bet App Today

As mentioned earlier, theScore Bet app offers a ton of different exclusive boosts and specials for the games. Here are some of the best options for todays NFL Wild Card games:

Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley to Record 100+ Rushing Yards (+115)

Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen to Combine for 500+ Passing Yards (+160)

Any Two of: Bills, 49ers and Chargers to Win (+200)

Drake Maye and Justin Herbert to Record 100+ Passing Yards in Each Half (+600)

Any Four of: James Cook, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley & Jalen Hurts to Score a TD (+325)

Any Two of: Travis Etienne Jr, Trevor Lawrence & Dalton Kincaid to Score a TD (+125)