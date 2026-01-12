theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus for Texans-Steelers

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New theScore Bet customers can dive into the NFL playoffs with a killer welcome offer. With the theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you can drop a $10 bet on the Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card showdown and score $100 in bonus bets if your wager hits.







This promotion is money for the January 12, 2026 Wild Card clash at Acrisure Stadium, but you can also use it on any other NFL playoff game going down this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Texans-Steelers

This deal is locked and loaded exclusively for new theScore Bet customers. To get in the game, you need to place a real-money wager of at least $10 on any market, including the Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Wild Card battle on January 12, 2026. Here’s the catch – this is a “Bet & Win” offer, meaning your initial $10 bet must cash to unlock the $100 in bonus bets. If your wager tanks or gets voided, you’re walking away empty-handed.

When your qualifying bet hits, the $100 bonus gets credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement. The bonus comes as five separate $20 bonus bets, and each one has a seven-day shelf life before it expires. This setup gives you solid runway to spread action across multiple playoff games.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Houston Texans roll into Pittsburgh for what promises to be a brutal AFC Wild Card matchup. The game kicks off January 12, 2026, at 8:15 PM EST on ABC/ESPN, and Mother Nature’s planning to crash the party. Acrisure Stadium’s forecast shows light snow, a bone-chilling 27°F, and 11 mph winds – conditions that scream low-scoring slugfest.

The Houston Texans come in as -149 moneyline favorites, so a winning $10 bet nets you $6.71 plus unlocks that sweet $100 bonus. A $10 play on the underdog Pittsburgh Steelers at +131 odds would pocket $13.10 if they pull off the home upset.

Since this is a “Bet & Win” deal, backing the favorite makes the most sense for securing that bonus. The Texans moneyline is your most direct path to the $100 payout. But there’s legitimate value on the home dog here. With snow falling and a microscopic 38.5-point total, taking the Steelers to cover +3 at -118 odds looks tasty if you’re expecting a defensive grind-fest.

Player props offer another avenue for your qualifying wager, and with these weather conditions, yardage props could be the move:

C.J. Stroud (HOU) Passing Yards: Set at 227.5 yards with -113 over/-114 under odds. That’s a tough number against Pittsburgh’s defense in nasty weather.

Set at with -113 over/-114 under odds. That’s a tough number against Pittsburgh’s defense in nasty weather. Russell Wilson (PIT) Passing Yards: The veteran quarterback’s line sits at 204.5 passing yards (-114 both ways), reflecting expected limitations from the elements.

The veteran quarterback’s line sits at (-114 both ways), reflecting expected limitations from the elements. Nico Collins (HOU) Receiving Yards: Houston’s top target comes in at 69.5 yards (Over -111/Under -113). He’ll draw heavy coverage but could feast if the Texans establish rhythm early.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Getting this welcome offer activated is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Here’s your game plan for claiming the “Bet $10, Win $100” bonus:

Download the App: Grab the theScore Bet app on your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information for identity verification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, punch in promo code WTOP to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Drop your first real-money wager of at least $10 on any sports market. The Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Wild Card game on January 12, 2026, is perfect for your qualifying bet.

If your qualifying $10 wager cashes, the $100 in bonus bets gets credited to your account, and you’re ready to attack the rest of the playoff slate.