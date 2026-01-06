theScore Bet Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NBA, NCAAB Game This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesTheScore Bet is now live, having officially switched over from ESPN BET on December 1 of last year. With that, new users who get started today with our latest theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP can claim a Bet $10, Get $100 bonus if your initial bet with theScore Bet wins. Get started with this theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP by clicking the link below:
Looking to gear up for the College Football Playoff or NFL Playoffs later this week? Now would be a great time to secure that $100 bonus before all the action. Since your bet has to settle, you’ll want to opt for a bet on tonight or tomorrow’s NBA or NHL slates if you want to secure that bonus credit before Ole Miss-Miami, Indiana-Oregon or any of 6 NFL playoff games this weekend.
On this page we’ll take a closer look at this theScore Bet Promo Code offer and provide some of the latest odds for tonight’s NBA slate.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Tuesday
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|Welcome Offer
|Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus if that bet wins
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 6, 2026
|Info Confirmed By
|WTOP
While some sportsbooks have a complicated first-time user offer, that’s far from the case with theScore Bet. Just sign up, enter code WTOP and bet $10 on the line of your choice to kickstart this offer.
Be sure to research your pick, though, because you’ll only receive the $100 in bonus credit if your initial bet wins. Obviously, we’d recommend hovering around the minimum odds for this offer, -500, rather than placing that $10 on a high risk, high reward leg. Save that for when you’ve secure this bonus.
Those who do win their first bet will receive 5 bonus bets worth $20 each, so you won’t have to use this bonus credit in one lump sum. Finally, keep i mind that all bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance.
Spread favorites for NBA Tuesday, CFP Slate
Get $100 in bonus bets for the College Football Playoff on Wednesday by starting out with a $10 bet on the NBA Tuesday night. Here are some of the latest spread favorites for tonight’s 6-game slate, as well as the latest odds for both CFP matchups this week:
- Cavaliers (-5.5) at Pacers
- Magic (-7.5) at Wizards
- Spurs (-5.5) at Grizzlies
- Heat at Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Lakers (-6.5) at Pelicans
- Mavs (-5.5) at Kings
Here’s a look at the odds for Miami-Ole Miss and Indiana-Oregon:
- Miami (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss
- Indiana (-3.5) vs. Oregon
How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
Getting started with this theScore Bet Promo Coe WTOP takes just a few minutes. Here’s a look at how to sign up ahead of tonight’s NBA and NHL slates, plus every other betting market offered by theScore Bet.
- Follow the links on this page and apply code WTOP.
- Provide the essential information needed to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old with theScore Bet.
- Use PayPal, a debit card or another accepted banking method to make a deposit.
- Place a $10 bet on the line of your choice. If your bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets.