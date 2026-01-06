theScore Bet Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NBA, NCAAB Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Tuesday

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Follow the links on this page and apply code WTOP. Provide the essential information needed to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old with theScore Bet. Use PayPal, a debit card or another accepted banking method to make a deposit. Place a $10 bet on the line of your choice. If your bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets.

TheScore Bet is now live, having officially switched over from ESPN BET on December 1 of last year. With that, new users who get started today with our latestcan claim a Bet $10, Get $100 bonus if your initial bet with theScore Bet wins. Get started with this theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP by clicking the link below:Looking to gear up for the College Football Playoff or NFL Playoffs later this week? Now would be a great time to secure that $100 bonus before all the action. Since your bet has to settle, you’ll want to opt for a bet on tonight or tomorrow’s NBA or NHL slates if you want to secure that bonus credit before Ole Miss-Miami, Indiana-Oregon or any of 6 NFL playoff games this weekend.On this page we’ll take a closer look at this theScore Bet Promo Code offer and provide some of the latest odds for tonight’s NBA slate.While some sportsbooks have a complicated first-time user offer, that’s far from the case with theScore Bet. Just sign up, enter code WTOP and bet $10 on the line of your choice to kickstart this offer.Be sure to research your pick, though, because you’ll only receive the $100 in bonus credit if your initial bet wins. Obviously, we’d recommend hovering around the minimum odds for this offer, -500, rather than placing that $10 on a high risk, high reward leg. Save that for when you’ve secure this bonus.Those who do win their first bet will receive 5 bonus bets worth $20 each, so you won’t have to use this bonus credit in one lump sum. Finally, keep i mind that all bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance.Get $100 in bonus bets for the College Football Playoff on Wednesday by starting out with a $10 bet on the NBA Tuesday night. Here are some of the latest spread favorites for tonight’s 6-game slate, as well as the latest odds for both CFP matchups this week:Here’s a look at the odds for Miami-Ole Miss and Indiana-Oregon:Getting started with this theScore Bet Promo Coe WTOP takes just a few minutes. Here’s a look at how to sign up ahead of tonight’s NBA and NHL slates, plus every other betting market offered by theScore Bet.Must be 21+ to wager and present. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER