Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Villanova…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

PEACOCK — Marquette vs. St. John’s, New York

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

CBSSN — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville

ESPNU — Miami at Notre Dame

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.

TRUTV — UConn at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Houston

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

BTN — Oregon at Nebraska

CBSSN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Francisco

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Third Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Membertou, Canada

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: San Antonio at Oklahoma City

PEACOCK — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Portland at Golden State

PEACOCK — Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Anaheim

TRUTV — Dallas at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Damac FC

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Olympique de Marseille at FC Bayeux, Round of 32

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

