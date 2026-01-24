Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 9:53 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 34 25 8 1 0 51 103 65
Pensacola 34 20 9 4 1 45 101 95
Huntsville 35 20 10 5 0 45 118 94
Roanoke 35 18 14 2 1 39 98 92
Evansville 33 16 11 1 5 38 88 87
Quad City 36 16 15 4 1 37 92 101
Knoxville 33 15 15 1 2 33 81 94
Birmingham 35 14 16 1 4 33 93 118
Macon 32 13 13 3 3 32 76 86
Fayetteville 33 13 15 4 1 31 66 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Huntsville 1

Macon 5, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

