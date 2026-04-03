Pittsburgh plays Florida after Chinakhov’s 2-goal showing

Florida Panthers (37-35-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Florida Panthers (37-35-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Florida Panthers after Yegor Chinakhov’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Penguins’ 6-3 loss.

Pittsburgh is 18-12-8 at home and 38-22-16 overall. The Penguins have a 38-6-9 record when scoring at least three goals.

Florida has a 16-20-0 record on the road and a 37-35-3 record overall. The Panthers have a 15-6-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has scored 27 goals with 35 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 23 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Caleb Jones: out for season (lower-body).

Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (nose), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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