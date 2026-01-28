Spanish soccer league offers reward of 50 euros for tips to ID bars illegally broadcasting games

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is stepping up its fight against audio-visual fraud by offering 50 euros ($59) for…

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is stepping up its fight against audio-visual fraud by offering 50 euros ($59) for each verified tip on the establishments broadcasting games without proper permission, it said Wednesday.

Bars, restaurants, betting places and similar establishments need to subscribe to a specific package to be able to show the games. The league said such broadcasts have a letter on the corner of the screen to identify them, allowing fans to tell whether they are legal or not.

If people see that an establishment is showing an unauthorized broadcast, they should email La Liga with images to help it verify the infraction.

The league also said it has a channel where fans can anonymously denounce illegal broadcasts.

La Liga has been one of the most active European leagues fighting piracy and audio visual fraud.

