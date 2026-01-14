Sloane Stephens qualifies for Australian Open, her 1st major tournament in a year

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sloane Stephens has qualified for the Australian Open, her first major tournament since a first-round loss…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sloane Stephens has qualified for the Australian Open, her first major tournament since a first-round loss to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Melbourne Park a year ago.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion entered the qualifying rounds for the season’s first Grand Slam event with a ranking of No. 1,097 after a long stretch recovering from a left foot injury.

She has put together three straight wins in qualifying at Melbourne Park, beating Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-1, 7-5 in the third round on Thursday to secure her place in the main draw.

The 32-year-old American reached a career-high ranking of No. 3.

