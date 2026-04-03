Cooley scores twice in the Mammoth’s 6-2 victory over the Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Cooley scored twice for the first of Utah’s six straight goals, Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves…

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Cooley scored twice for the first of Utah’s six straight goals, Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves and Mammoth beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Thursday night for their second straight victory.

Utah has a five-point lead for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

After Cooley erased Seattle’s two-goal lead with his 21st and 22nd goals, Nick Schmaltz put Utah ahead on a power play with 5:04 left in the second period. He has 28 goals.

JJ Peterka, Dylan Guenther with his team-leading 37th, and Michael Carcone scored in the third.

Jordan Eberle scored his 24th goal, and Bobby McMann had his 27th for Kraken. Seattle goalie Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots.

The Kraken lost for the seventh time — five in regulation — in eight games and trail three teams for the final wild-card spot in the West.

Kraken forward Ryan Winterton, who took a temporary leave of absence last month, rejoined the team for its morning skate Thursday. It is unclear yet when Winterton will return to action.

Up next

Mammoth: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

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