Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Fantasy Bonus for the NFL Playoffs Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Sleeper promo code WTOP gives new customers an opportunity to claim a bonus for NFL picks.









Claim a 100% deposit match by using the Sleeper promo code. Get up to a $100 bonus for picks on passing yards, receptions, touchdowns and more. There are markets for the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears.

Win up to 1,000X your entry with this DFS app. It has research tools, live game casts and other exclusive features. In addition to this offer, you’ll be able to include a free pick for Matthew Stafford in your opening contest. Take the QB to have over 0.5 passing yards for an easy winner.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain a $100 bonus for NFL picks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the NFL Divisional Round

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts and Picks on Sale Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It adds new picks on sale for popular sports and games. On Sunday, you’re able to take Hunter Henry to record over 34.5 receiving yards and D’Andre Swift to have more than 50.5 rushing yards. These projections are lowered, giving you a better chance of making a profit.

Multiplier boosts are a different type of promo that enhanced your potential winnings. Take Caleb Williams to have over 222.5 passing yards at 2.00X and DK Moore to have more than 29.5 receiving yards at 1.95X.

These promo picks can only be used once. Add other legs for Colston Loveland, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, Woody Marks and other players.

Grab $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Connect with your SQUAD on this fantasy app to chat about picks throughout the NFL playoffs. But first, take these easy steps to lock-in a bonus:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate, residential address, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.

Your bonus will depend on the amount of your deposit. Since it’s a 100% match, you can make a $100 deposit to get the max $100 bonus.

Multiplier Boosts for the NBA and CFP Title Game

There are more multiplier boosts for the NBA. You’re able to take Russell Westbrook to have over 14.5 points on Sunday at 1.95X. Be sure to take advantage of a 100% Re-Use Boost. Continue using this boost for 5+ NBA picks until you win.

We expect to see more boosts and picks on sale for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Predict performances from Malachi Toney, Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck and other players as Indiana takes on Miami for the title.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 bonus for NFL, NBA and college football picks over the next few days.