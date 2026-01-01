Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Ole Miss vs. Georgia, NBA, NFL picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Sleeper promo code to claim a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for entries.

The final CFP matchup of the quarterfinals is between Ole Miss and Georgia. The Bulldogs won their meeting earlier this year, which was the only loss of the season for the Rebels. You’ll be able to make picks on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions, rushing attempts and much more.

Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain a $100 daily fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Sugar Bowl

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promotions Picks on Sale for the College Football Playoff, Multiplier Boosts for NFL Week 18, Entry Boosts, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a pick on sale available for Nate Frazier. Instead of 70.5, you can take him to record over 60.5 rushing yards. Add other picks to your entry to increase your potential winnings. These are just some of the popular markets:

Gunner Stockton: 220.5 pass yards

Kewan Lacy: 0.5 anytime TD

Oscar Delp: 1.5 receptions

Deuce Alexander: 37.5 receiving yards

Zachariah Branch: 60.5 receiving yards

Peyton Woodring: 7.5 kicking points

De’Zhaun Stribling: 44.5 receiving yards

You can easily follow along on Saturday night with a live game casts and track stats. It also has a chat feature, so you can discuss picks with friends.

How to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

New customers can take these easy steps to begin 2026 with a fantasy bonus. Win up to 1,000X your money in this popular DFS app:

New customers can take these easy steps to begin 2026 with a fantasy bonus. Win up to 1,000X your money in this popular DFS app:

Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email address, physical address, etc. Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method with a 100% match.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine the bonus. Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit.

Find Multiplier Boosts and Picks on Sale for Other Sports

Sleeper adds new multiplier boosts and picks on sale every day. For example, there is a pick on sale for Anthony Davis on Thursday night. You can take him to have over 19.5 points for the Mavericks as they take on the 76ers. Make other picks for the Rockets vs. Nets, Heat vs. Pistons, Celtics vs. Kings and Jazz vs. Clippers.

There are already several offers for NFL Week 18, starting with the two important games on Saturday. It’ll be the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers. Take Christian McCaffrey to have over 31.5 receiving yards and San Francisco looks to win the NFC West.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Gain up to a $100 bonus for college football, NBA and NFL picks this week.