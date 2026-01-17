Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus or a full deposit match of up to $100. This promotion for new players provides a significant bankroll boost that you can use to make your player picks for this high-stakes playoff clash, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Details

Sleeper’s platform centers around its “Picks” contests, a dynamic take on player prediction parlays. You choose two or more players and predict whether they will exceed or fall short of specific statistical benchmarks set by Sleeper. The more picks you correctly combine, the higher your potential payout. With the Sleeper promo code applied, you’ll be able to build entries for the Bills vs Broncos contest.

For instance, you could build a pick combining Josh Allen’s performance with Courtland Sutton’s expected production. Considering the chilly 30°F game-time temperature and notable 11 mph wind, analyzing how the weather might affect player performance adds another exciting layer of strategy to your Sleeper Picks.

Use Sleeper NFL Promo Code on Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

This pivotal game is scheduled for January 17, 2026, with a 2:30 PM MST kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Fans can catch the action on CBS. The weather forecast for the outdoor stadium calls for partly cloudy skies with a chilly temperature of 30°F, accompanied by a notable 11 mph wind out of the northwest, which could be a factor in the passing and kicking games.

This playoff rematch carries extra weight, as it’s a direct sequel to last season’s wild-card loss that ended Denver’s previous campaign. The Broncos’ unexpected playoff berth has been a season-long redemption arc, with the team emphasizing mental toughness after early struggles. Meanwhile, the Bills enter as road warriors, with Josh Allen leading Buffalo’s quest to overcome past playoff hurdles and capitalize on their balanced roster in pursuit of a Super Bowl breakthrough.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Player Analysis

As the Bills look to build on their early momentum and the Broncos aim to advance in their home playoff opener, several key players will define this AFC Divisional clash. The emerging storylines around both rosters create compelling narratives for fantasy enthusiasts.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) : Allen is coming off a stellar performance where he threw for 273 yards with an exceptional 80% completion rate. His leadership has been pivotal in the team’s push toward a deep playoff run, with narratives emphasizing his growth as a franchise quarterback. Allen’s resilience in hostile environments positions him as the centerpiece of Buffalo’s road warrior mentality in the playoffs.

: Allen is coming off a stellar performance where he threw for 273 yards with an exceptional 80% completion rate. His leadership has been pivotal in the team’s push toward a deep playoff run, with narratives emphasizing his growth as a franchise quarterback. Allen’s resilience in hostile environments positions him as the centerpiece of Buffalo’s road warrior mentality in the playoffs. James Cook (Buffalo Bills) : Cook was held to 46 yards on 15 carries in his first outing, averaging just 3.07 yards per attempt. He’ll have a tough matchup against a stout Broncos run stopping unit.

: Cook was held to 46 yards on 15 carries in his first outing, averaging just 3.07 yards per attempt. He’ll have a tough matchup against a stout Broncos run stopping unit. Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills): Shakir was the man last week, hitting the Jags for 12 catches. With Gabe Davis out, expect him to be heavily involved again today.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting your $120 in bonus funds is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to register your new account and claim your welcome offer ahead of the Bills vs Broncos AFC Divisional Round game.