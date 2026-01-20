Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Fantasy Bonus for NBA Picks (Jan. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a daily fantasy bonus with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer and start making NBA picks.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to unlock a 100% deposit match. Gain a bonus up to $100 and begin with a free pick. You’re able to take Victor Wembanyama to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists.

Win up to 1,000X your cash on this DFS app by making picks on player stats. It has live game casts, research tools and a chat feature.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and grab a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

NBA Games and Markets for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick In-App Promotions Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts and Picks on Sale Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 20, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NBA games. On Tuesday, you’ll see options for the Suns vs. 76ers, Clippers vs. Bulls, Spurs vs. Rockets, Timberwolves vs. Jazz, Lakers vs. Nuggets, Raptors vs. Warriors and Heat vs. Kings.

The number of legs, along with the multipliers, will determine the payout of your entry. These are just some of the markets to choose from:

Grayson Allen: 19.5 points + rebounds + assists

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Anthony Edwards: 30.5 points

Jamal Murray: 0.5 double-double

Luka Doncic: 3.5 three-pointers made

LeBron James: 23.5 points

Russell Westbrook: 15.5 points

Stephen Curry: 5.5 assists

There is also a 100% profit boost that can be used for NBA picks on Tuesday. Double your winnings for an entry with 5+ legs. A similar boost can be used for 5+ NHL picks until you have a winner.

Sleeper Promo Code Releases $100 Bonus

New customers in eligible states can take these easy steps to get started. It only takes a couple of minutes to begin making picks on basketball, hockey and football players.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit with a 100% match.

The amount of your deposit will reflect the bonus. So, you can get a $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. Go to the “My Picks” tab to follow along with your active contests and view your settled entries.

Multiplier Boosts for the NFL Playoffs

It regularly adds multiplier boosts and picks on sale. Multiplier boosts will keep the projection the same, while increase the payout when added to an entry. Picks on sale will lower the projection, making it easier to hit, but the multiplier stays the same.

We expect multiple options to be available for the NFL conference title games on Sunday. It’ll be the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks to determine who plays in the Super Bowl. There is already a multiplier boost for Cooper Kupp, so you can take him to have over 30.5 receiving yards at 2.00X.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and add a free pick to your first entry.