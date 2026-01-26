Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner wasn’t shaky or lucky to survive this time and the only thing really hot…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner wasn’t shaky or lucky to survive this time and the only thing really hot on Monday was his streak, which now stands at 18 straight wins at the Australian Open.

The two-time defending champion had a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi to reach the quarterfinals for a ninth consecutive Grand Slam event.

Sinner struggled two days previously with the extreme heat and cramping in the afternoon win over No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri, when he only took control after the roof was closed.

In an evening match in cooler conditions, Sinner was cruising until Darderi lifted his tempo in the third set. Second-ranked Sinner missed match points in the 10th game on Darderi’s serve but then took it up a notch in the tiebreaker.

“I felt quite good out there physically. Everything was okay today,” said Sinner, who had limited practice on his off day between his third and fourth-round matches. “Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

It’ll be a familiar foe. No. 8-seeded Ben Shelton beat No. 12 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a night match on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner has won his last eight meetings with the 23-year-old American, including their semifinal here last year.

“I have a lot more that I want to do here, and I’ve got a lot to prove,” Shelton said. “I’ll be ready to go.”

Sinner, toward the end of his first official head-to-head with Darderi, had to improve to handle the sudden increased speeds of his rival’s forehand.

Darderi saved two match points on his serve in the 10th game of the third set and took the first two points of the tiebreaker. He had to pause for a few moments then before serving because of a baby crying in the crowd at Margaret Court Arena.

He didn’t win another point. Sinner reeled off the next seven to triumph in 2 hours and nine minutes.

It extended Sinner’s unbeaten streak to 18 against other Italians on tour.

“It was very, very difficult. We’re good friends off the court,” Sinner said. “Third set I had some break chances, I couldn’t use them. I got tight, so very happy I closed it in three sets.”

Sinner had 19 aces — a personal record — and no double-faults. He also wanted to emphasize some minor changes to his game, including going to the net and trying to mix up his game.

In a tough hold in the third set, Sinner saved a breakpoint by changing the direction of the rally with a forehand drop shot, bending his knees low, and winning a crucial point. With a serve-and-volley, he held the game.

“Still room to improve, but very happy with how I’ve come back,” he said. “Now for sure, it (the serve) is a bit more stable. I try to go more to the net and being more unpredictable.”

The left-handed Shelton will throw everything he can at Sinner, who is aiming to become the fifth man in the Open era to win three straight Australian titles.

Shelton is into the quarterfinals for the third time in four years.

“I’m definitely a competitor. I’m rowdy on the court. I look forward to rowdy crowds,” he said. “And down here in Australia, there’s no shortage.”

Shelton said he’s a more “locked in” player than he was 12 months ago and he’s growing in confidence.

“It’s what you look forward to the most in this sport,” he said. “It’s where I wanted to be. I wanted to give myself another shot. Leave it all out on the court.” ___

