Sharks visit the Canucks after Celebrini’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (26-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-30-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Vancouver Canucks after Macklin Celebrini’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Sharks’ 3-1 win.

Vancouver is 17-30-5 overall with a 4-5-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a 7-8-4 record in games decided by one goal.

San Jose has a 7-7-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 26-21-3 record overall. The Sharks have given up 173 goals while scoring 154 for a -19 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Sharks won 6-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 13 goals with 18 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 14 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Celebrini has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

