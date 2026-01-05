Sharks host the Blue Jackets after Regenda’s hat trick

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Pavol’s hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Sharks’ 7-3 loss.

San Jose is 11-8-3 in home games and 20-18-3 overall. The Sharks have a 10-4-2 record in one-goal games.

Columbus is 18-16-7 overall and 9-9-3 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 6-7-6 record in one-goal games.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 22 goals with 41 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

