Seattle visits Utah in Western Conference play

Seattle Kraken (21-16-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (24-20-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth and the Seattle Kraken square off in Western Conference play.

Utah is 24-20-4 overall and 13-7-2 in home games. The Mammoth have a +15 scoring differential, with 147 total goals scored and 132 conceded.

Seattle is 21-16-9 overall and 11-9-4 in road games. The Kraken have a -5 scoring differential, with 126 total goals scored and 131 given up.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 13 goals with 31 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.