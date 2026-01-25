Rose enters rare air as he joins Jordan, Pippen, Sloan and Love as only Bulls with retired numbers

CHICAGO (AP) — Derrick Rose figured he would experience all sorts of emotions when he saw his banner hang from…

CHICAGO (AP) — Derrick Rose figured he would experience all sorts of emotions when he saw his banner hang from the rafters. They started flowing long before the moment arrived.

The Chicago Bulls retired his No. 1 following their win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. And the kid who went from growing up in a rough South Side neighborhood to starring for his hometown team was ready for the moment.

“I had someone or a journalist ask me, ‘Man, did you cry?’ I told him I cry every day,” Rose said. “And he asked about what. Being joyful, knowing where I grew up, knowing my coming back here, my being practical with knowing the economy, with me being there, and the neighborhoods. And you just know.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came back, is to curate things and to employ people.”

Rose joined Michael Jordan (23), Scottie Pippen (33), Jerry Sloan (4) and Bob Love (10) as the only players whose numbers have been retired by the team.

He shed tears during emotional speeches by former teammates Taj Gibson, Luol Deng and Joakim Noah and by coach Tom Thibodeau. He got choked up when he addressed his mother and older brothers as well as his wife, two sons and daughter. There were hugs and smiles, too, when the banner was unveiled.

Rose had already gotten a glimpse at it. On Friday, the Bulls posted video on social media of him seeing it for the first time.

Rose said seeing the banner was “unreal.” But it hadn’t really sunk in.

“All this, the moment, I’m still trying to take in, I’m still trying to process in real time,” he said. “And yeah, and just feeling grateful, you know what I mean? Like knowing the weather conditions out there, knowing that it’s a Chicago thing to even show up here, to fight through that and still go to an event. It’s huge, so it’s something that I’m grateful for.”

The video the Bulls posted shows a wide-eyed Rose walking out to center court. He lets out a “wow, are you serious?” as he gazes at the unfurled banner in front of the scorer’s table. He squats, walks over and touches it, rubbing his hand over the No. 1. He’s then joined by his family as well as former teammates Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson and Kirk Hinrich.

Noah says in the video seeing Rose’s number raised to the rafters “is our championship moment.”

On Saturday, there were black Rose jerseys at each seat. The Bulls posted video from Jordan and Pippen congratulating him. Rose left roses from his flower shop — Rose’s Flower Shop — in both teams’ locker rooms before the game.

“He instilled that heart, he instilled that trust in us and that made us come out and fight for you every single night,” Gibson told the crowd.

Former coach Tom Thibodeau called Rose “a basketball savant” whose humility is what really made him stand out.

“The next stop, in my opinion, is the Hall of Fame and there is no doubt about that,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the team honored Rose. The Bulls did it when they played New York on Jan. 4, 2025, symbolizing the date as well as the numbers he wore with the Bulls as well as the Knicks and Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy. That same day, the Bulls announced they would retire Rose’s jersey.

Rose, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, went from being Rookie of the Year to an All-Star to NBA MVP in his first three seasons. He remains the league’s youngest MVP, winning it when he was 22.

A major knee injury during the 2012 playoffs forced him to miss almost two full seasons and he contemplated stepping away from the game several times following other injury issues.

Rose averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists in 723 regular-season games. He averaged 21 points per game before the ACL tear 12 years ago and 15.1 per game in the seasons that followed. But he doesn’t dwell on what might have been.

At 37, Rose is more focused on his family and business interests, like an online flower shop and employing people from the city. Or his work promoting participation in chess, particularly among at-rise youngsters. He’s not all that interested in working in basketball.

“Everybody thinks the the path or the motif was, ‘All right, after you get done, you gotta go back and be around basketball,’” he said. “I didn’t want that. I wanted to curate things or be in lanes that nobody was in. Coming from Chicago, when you tend to enter lanes that people are in, you step on toes and certain things can happen.

“So with me having that in mind, I wanted curate things so that I don’t have to worry about any competition.”

