Red Wings try to extend home win streak, host the Senators

Ottawa Senators (22-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Ottawa Senators (22-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-16-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -137, Senators +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit is 29-16-4 overall with an 8-4-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are 25-3-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 5-5-4 against the Atlantic Division and 22-19-6 overall. The Senators have a 3-9-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 14 goals with 38 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has 10 goals and 29 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.