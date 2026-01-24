Red Wings score 4 times in third period to beat Jets 5-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — J.T. Compher scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in front…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — J.T. Compher scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,225 on Saturday night.

The Red Wings rebounded from a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday and now have points in their last five games. The Jets have lost four of their last five.

Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper added a goal and assist, and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Red Wings, who scored four times in the third period.

John Gibson made 26 saves to earn his 21st win of the season. Gibson has now earned victories in eight straight starts.

Cole Koepke scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive loss.

Koepke opened the scoring at 10:08 of the second period. The goal snapped a scoreless drought for Winnipeg at 5-on-5 dating back to Jan. 17 against Toronto — a span of 235 minutes, 48 seconds.

Detroit responded with 4:10 left in the period when Compher batted home a loose puck in the crease. Former Jet Andrew Copp picked up the assist.

Raymond scored his 18th of the season to extend his point streak to five games. The goal stood following video review for a high stick.

The Red Wings swept the season series 2-0. Detroit won the first game on home ice, 2-1, on Dec. 31.

