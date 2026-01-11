Rangers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (20-15-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Monday, 7…

Seattle Kraken (20-15-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row.

New York is 20-20-6 overall and 5-11-4 in home games. The Rangers have allowed 135 goals while scoring 118 for a -17 scoring differential.

Seattle has gone 10-8-3 on the road and 20-15-8 overall. The Kraken have allowed 122 goals while scoring 118 for a -4 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.