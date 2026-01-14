Portland center Yang Hansen takes inadvertent knee to back of head in scary play against Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers reserve center Yang Hansen walked off the court on his own after a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers reserve center Yang Hansen walked off the court on his own after a scary collision and head injury midway through the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Hansen scrambled for a loose ball under the Blazers’ basket with 6:55 remaining and was trying to pass it out when Golden State’s Will Richard made contact to the back of Hansen’s head with his knee.

The Chinese big man was down grasping the back of his head for several minutes. His interpreter and medical staff rushed out to check on him and Hansen eventually was able to stand up and was escorted to the locker room. He then returned to the bench about 90 seconds later and played again.

