Phoenix takes on Oklahoma City, seeks 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Oklahoma City trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 18-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Thunder are 24-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The Suns’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 138-89 on Dec. 11. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.0 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Jaylin Williams: day to day (heel), Cason Wallace: day to day (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

