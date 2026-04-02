As energy costs soar, Pepco wants to raise rates again

Pepco customers can bring their concerns over a proposed rate hike directly to the state’s utility regulator in the coming weeks.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

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Pepco Director of Regulatory Strategy Lushaé Cook speaks with WTOP's Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer about a potential rate hike.

Pepco customers can bring their concerns over a proposed rate hike directly to the state’s utility regulator in the coming weeks.

The Exelon subsidiary, which serves more than 600,000 customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, is seeking state approval to increase the fees it charges to deliver electricity to homes and businesses.

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that it will hold virtual hearings on April 14 and 17 to provide people a chance to comment on the proposal.

Pepco representatives have said the company must bring in more revenue to pay for hundreds of repair and maintenance projects, such as upgrading substations and replacing underground cables, to prevent power disruptions.

If the Public Service Commission approves the proposal, customers would see an average increase of $11.73 in their monthly bills, likely beginning in August. The five-member commission must issue a decision by Aug. 10.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.