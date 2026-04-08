The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf’s first major of 2026

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Prime Video will make its foray into covering the 90th Masters on Thursday by exclusively live-streaming…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Prime Video will make its foray into covering the 90th Masters on Thursday by exclusively live-streaming the first two hours of the first two rounds from amidst the azaleas and dogwoods at Augusta National.

As part of its debut, Prime Video will feature Inside Amen Corner, a dedicated feed that will offer a stats-enhanced viewing experience and an in-depth look into how players attack the famed 11th, 12th and 13th holes. The feed will feature real-time ball tracking and swing analysis.

Prime Video’s coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET. ESPN will take over at 3 p.m. on the weekday rounds through 7:30 p.m. On the weekend, Paramount+ will get started at noon, and CBS will carry live tournament coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And that’s not all.

For those who can’t get enough, the Masters is offering live video channels with a menu that includes featured pairings; live action from the fourth, fifth and sixth holes; Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes.

Here is a look at what you need to know leading up to the Masters.

When does the Masters begin?

At 7:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson again are scheduled to hit the ceremonial tee shots. And then Johnny Keefer hits the first shot that counts.

Here are the tee times for the first two rounds.

Who is playing?

The field is 91 players, keeping with another Masters tradition. Augusta National prefers fewer than 100 players in the field, and it’s been that way dating to 1967.

Who are the favorites?

Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, which lists the world’s No. 1 player at +600. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1000), defending champion Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau (+1200), and Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele (+1400).

Some of the trendy picks this year include Cameron Young (+2000), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200), Justin Rose (+3000) and Akshay Bhatia (+5500).

Some of the many other things bettors can wager on include a player’s score on a particular hole, American versus international players, and whether there will be a hole-in-one in the tournament or if there will be a playoff.

Can Scheffler join elite company?

Scheffler seeks to continue his recent streak of winning on even-numbered years at the Masters — he won here in 2022 and in 2024 — and become only the ninth player to earn three green jackets.

But questions surround his game.

He won his first tournament of the year at The American Express, then followed by closing strong for top-five finishes at Phoenix and Pebble Beach. Since then he’s looked very un-Schefflerlike, finishing outside the top 10 in three straight events and outside of the top 20 in the last two.

What about Tiger?

Tiger Woods will miss the Masters for the second straight year. He was arrested March 27 in Florida on a driving under the influence charge. No alcohol was found in his system, but authorities determined he was impaired. Opioid pain pills were found in his pocket at the scene, according to authorities.

Woods pleaded not guilty last week, and then issued a statement saying he was taking an indefinite leave to seek treatment.

His absence has been noted this week, although Jason Day questioned why he was behind the wheel of a car.

No Phil, either

Phil Mickelson is not playing the Masters for only the third time as a pro. Mickelson says his family is navigating through a personal health matter. He already has missed four of five LIV Golf events because of the situation.

That means for the first time since 1994 neither Mickelson nor Woods is at Augusta National. Back then, Woods was a senior in high school who had yet to become eligible. Mickelson broke a bone in his left leg skiing a few months before the Masters.

What’s new?

The buzz is the new player services building located behind the driving range, a three-level structure with an indoor parking garage beneath the members range. It has a gym and recovery room on one level, an enormous locker room on the second level and dining for players, family and support staff on the third level.

And for those who manage to get a ticket, the Masters has a new candy bar in its concession. The name of it: Candy Bar.

Can McIlroy repeat?

No matter what happens this week at Augusta National, it will be tough to top last year’s drama.

In one of the most memorable Masters ever, McIlroy lost a four-shot lead on the back nine, regained the lead, lost it again and wound up in a playoff with Rose. The North Irishman won on the first extra hole with a gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie and celebrated by covering his head, dropping to his knees and putting his forehead on the green while his chest heaved with emotion.

The career Grand Slam was finally his, mercifully ending an 11-year wait.

This year, McIlroy aims to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters and the first since Woods in 2001-02. The first to do it was Nicklaus (1965–66), followed by Nick Faldo (1989–90).

Who are the first-timers at the

Masters?

The most interesting of the 22 newcomers is Chris Gotterup. He’s only the third player since World War II to win four times before he plays in his first Masters. Gotterup first qualified by winning the Scottish Open. He won the Sony Open and Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Three players from the top 20 in the world are making their debut — Ben Griffin, who played in his first Ryder Cup last September, and Riviera winner Jacob Bridgeman, who went to nearby Clemson.

Also playing are Kristoffer Reitan of Norway and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark, part of a record eight players from Nordic countries.

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This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen’s last name.

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