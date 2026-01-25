Phoenix faces Miami, seeks 7th straight home win

Miami Heat (24-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-18, sixth in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 8…

Miami Heat (24-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -2.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Miami trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.2.

The Heat are 9-15 on the road. Miami scores 119.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Suns are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat score 8.1 more points per game (119.9) than the Suns allow (111.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Heat won 127-121 led by 29 points from Bam Adebayo, while Dillon Brooks scored 25 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Suns. Brooks is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring), Devin Booker: out (ankle).

Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe), Kel’el Ware: day to day (hamstring), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

