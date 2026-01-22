Philadelphia visits Colorado after Dvorak’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9, in the Central Division) Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche after Christian Dvorak scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Colorado has a 20-1-4 record in home games and a 34-5-9 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 11-0-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Philadelphia has an 11-9-4 record in road games and a 23-17-9 record overall. The Flyers are 3-4-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 38 goals with 47 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 17 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Dvorak has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

