Patrick Kane scores 500th goal in Red Wings’ win over Canucks

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen’s leg pad.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, and John Gibson made 24 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen stopped 20 shots in the second game of six-game trip. The Canucks have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Sandin-Pellikka made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the second, and DeBrusk countered for Vancouver on a power play at 7:03 of the period.

PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Pittsburgh beat New Jersey for its sixth straight victory.

Erik Karlsson pushed his career-best home points streak to nine games with a goal, while Connor Dewar and Blake Lizotte also scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have points in 26 of the 33 games Lizotte has played.

Sidney Crosby extended his points streak to eight with two assists and surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the second-most assists with one franchise in NHL history. It’s Crosby’s first eight-game points streak since the 2012-13 season. Crosby, who has four straight multipoint games, has five goals and 14 points in his last eight games.

Stuart Skinner made 28 saves for the Penguins, who have won six straight games for the first time since December 2022. Pittsburgh has won seven of eight following an eight-game losing streak.

Luke Hughes scored a power-play goal for the Devils, who lost their third straight. New Jersey has dropped seven of its last nine games.

SABRES 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Doan scored, Colten Ellis made 30 saves in his first game in a month and Buffalo beat New York for 12 victories in its past 13 games.

The Sabres last did that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 19, 2005. Buffalo moved into the second Eastern Conference wild-card slot by winning its 43rd game, making this the latest point in a season the team has been in a playoff spot since Feb. 24, 2023, through 57 games played.

While the organization with the NHL’s longest playoff drought is still a long way from making it for the first time since 2011, there were a few positive signs about the ability to keep this run going. Bowen Byram made everything happen to set up Alex Tuch’s goal, and Jason Zucker scored off his back on a power play in his second game back in the lineup following a lengthy absence.

Most notably, the Sabres held on when the ice was tilted in their direction clinging to a one-goal lead in the third period. Ellis stopped the final 12 shots he faced after allowing a bad goal to Vincent Trocheck in the first minute of the third period, and Mattias Samuelsson scored short-handed seconds after teammate Peyton Krebs’ double-minor for high-sticking put Buffalo on a 4-minute penalty kill.

Ryan McLeod sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:30 remaining.

HURRICANES 5, DUCKS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Chatfield’s first goal of the season was a tiebreaker and goalie Frederik Andersen snapped a personal nine-game losing streak as Carolina beat Anaheim.

Chatfield, a defenseman playing in his 300th career game, scored during the Hurricanes’ three-goal second period. He also had an assist.

Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Jankowski and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Andersen made 11 saves for his first victory since Nov. 6. He had gone 0-7-2 during his winless stretch.

Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks, who have an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1). Ville Husso stopped 30 shots.

The Ducks had leads in each of the first two periods.

Poehling scored with 6:42 left in the first period. Jankowski tied the score on Carolina’s 17th shot of the game at 8:56 of the second period, with the puck swept into the goal by Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson’s skate.

Granlund shot wide through the crease on an open net, but pretty much stayed in the same position and then tapped in a pass from Mason McTavish for the Ducks’ 2-1 lead with 6:42 left in the second. Stankoven scored for the third game in a row, taking a pass from Taylor Hall on a two-man rush to pull the Hurricanes even.

Chatfield’s goal came with 3:52 remaining in the second period. Carolina outshot the Ducks 18-3 in the period.

BRUINS 4, FLAMES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Sean Kuraly had a goal and an assist, Tanner Jeannot had two assists, and Boston started a five-game homestand with a win over Calgary.

Elias Lindholm, Mason Lohrei and Casey Mittelstadt also had goals for Boston, which was coming off a 7-4 loss at Seattle on Tuesday, and Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves.

Connor Zary took advantage of a Bruins defensive breakdown with 1:16 left in the second period to score for the Flames, who have now lost four games in a row, and the first two games of a five-game road trip after a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Wednesday.

Dustin Wolf had 26 saves.

Kuraly scored his 4th of the year at 9:48 of the first to get the Bruns on the board. Lindholm made it a 2-0 game with 7:54 remaining in the first period on a wrist shot.

Boston’s David Pastrnak had an assist on Lindholm’s goal to extend his scoring streak to four games, with four goals and four assists in that span.

CANADIENS 6, PANTHERS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexandre Texier had a hat trick for his second straight three-point game and Montreal beat two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida.

Texier had a goal and two assists Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over Calgary.

Noah Dobson, Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help Montreal win its third straight overall and seventh in a row against the Panthers.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in his first start in Montreal since Dec. 2. He has won all three of his starts since being recalled from his conditioning assignment with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Dec. 27.

Sam Bennett scored twice for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots. The Panthers have have dropped the first two games of on a six-game trip.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLYERS 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Easton Cowan scored 2:48 into a wild overtime and Scott Laughton had a short-handed goal in his return to Philadelphia as Toronto defeated the Flyers.

Cowan scored on a 2-on-1 rush off a pass from John Tavares, ending a wide-open extra period as the teams went up and down the ice and both goalies made sprawling saves to keep the game going.

Toronto netminder Dennis Hildeby stoned Trevor Zegras on a breakaway, and later made consecutive saves on Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier to spring the odd-man rush that led to Cowan’s goal.

Hildeby finished with 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost their previous five road games.

Laughton, who spent 12 years with the Flyers before being traded to Toronto at last year’s deadline, scored a short-handed goal to tie the score with 5:56 to play in the third period.

Travis Konecny scored the lone Philadelphia goal 55 seconds into the second period. It was the 14th this season for Konecny, who exited after the second with an upper-body injury.

Dan Vladar stopped 21 shots for the Flyers, who are 1-10-3 in their last 14 games against Toronto.

OILERS 4, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his points streak to a career high-matching 17 games and Edmonton beat Winnipeg for its 11th straight loss.

McDavid has 18 goals and 23 assists during the streak. He has 29 goals and 48 assists in 44 games overall this season.

Evan Bouchard also had a goal and added, Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin each added a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 13 shots. Edmonton is 22-16-6.

Josh Morrissey, Tanner Pearson and Kyle Connor scored to help the NHL-worst Jets take a 3-1 lead in the first period. They fell to 15-22-5.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg.

PREDATORS 2, ISLANDERS 1, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Nashville over New York.

Ryan O’Reilly evened the score with a short-handed goal late in the second period and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville before denying all three Islanders attempts in the tiebreaker.

Simon Holmstrom scored midway through the second and David Rittich stopped 26 shots for New York.

In the shootout, Forsberg beat Rittich with a forehand-to-backhand move. Nashville is 3-0 in shootouts this season, all with Saros between the pipes.

Holmstrom scored with 7:46 remaining in the second. Scott Mayfield carried the puck behind the Nashville net and found an unchecked Holmstrom just off the right post, where he scored his second goal in two games.

Holmstrom has three goals and four assists in six career games against the Predators.

Mathew Barzal also assisted, extending his point streak to three games. He has a goal and five assists during that span.

AVALANCHE 8, SENATORS 2

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Josh Manson had two goals, two assists and a fight as Colorado beat Ottawa for its seventh straight victory over the Senators.

Brock Nelson added two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Brent Burns also scored for the Avalanche to open a seven-game homestand. The Avalanche are 18-0-2 at Ball Arena this season.

Colorado tied a franchise record for goals in a period with six in the second. The last time Colorado scored that many during a period was Nov. 7, 2019, against Nashville in the second.

The game turned chippy in the third, with Ottawa’s Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig drawing misconduct penalties.

Manson got into a first-period fight with defenseman Tyler Kleven and moments after getting out of the penalty box scored the first goal of the game. He had an assist on Makar’s goal in the second period to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick. It was Manson’s first career two-goal game.

Scott Wedgewood finished with 29 saves to help the Avalanche snap a two-game slide.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Mark Stone extended his goal streak to six games and Vegas overcame an early injury to goalie Carter Hart, rallying past Columbus.

It was Smith’s first two-goal game since scoring twice on April 5 last season against Calgary. Stone had three points and added to his career-best goal streak that is one behind the Golden Knights record set by Max Pacioretty in 2021.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas, Brett Howden also scored and Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl each had two assists. Akira Schmid made 21 saves in relief of Hart, who went out at 8:24 of the first period.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko both scored, and Sean Monahan finished with two assists. Jet Greaves stopped 21 shots.

It’s the first time the Golden Knights have won back-to-back games since winning at Philadelphia and Columbus on Dec. 11 and 13. Vegas, however, is tied with Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division.

WILD 3, KRAKEN 2, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored off a feed from Kirill Kaprizov on a rush at 2:09 of overtime, and Minnesota beat Seattle to finish a two-week, seven-game trip.

Ryan Hartman and Brock Faber had first-period goals for Minnesota, and Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves. The Wild hit the road for the long trip with the world junior championships being played at Grand Casino Arena. They were 4-1-2.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes assisted on Faber’s goal, giving him 13 points in 13 games since coming over in the trade with Vancouver.

Adam Larson and Matty Beniers had third-period goals for Seattle, with Berniers tying it on a power play at 9:07.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Seattle. Seattle had its four-game winning streak end, but has earned points in 10 straight games.

